A toddler is in a critical condition after being struck by a car this morning.
News

Child critical after being hit by a car

by Sarah Matthews
23rd Mar 2019 11:56 AM
A young child is in a critical condition after being struck by a car north of Mackay this morning.

Paramedics, including critical care paramedics, were called to a private residence in Blacks Beach just after 10am this morning after reports a male child had been involved in a vehicle pedestrian incident.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the boy received injuries to his head, chest, abdomen and lower legs.

He was transported to Mackay hospital in a critical condition.

