CHRISTMAS TRAGEDY: The boy was transported via the rescue helicopter.

A young boy has been rushed to Brisbane after falling into a fire last night.

The male todder was at a private residence in The Falls when he fell at about 5.49pm, sustaining serious burns to his arms and legs.

He was transported in a stable condition to Warwick Hospital, but was later flown to Queensland Children's Hospital via rescue helicopter.

More information to come.