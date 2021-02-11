Today show senior producer charged with sex assault

A senior producer of Channel 9's Today show, Tom Nicol, has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman at his Bondi home.

It is alleged the attack, which Nicol strongly denies, occurred after the pair had been out on the night of January 29 and returned to his home.

The woman was taken by a friend to Royal North Shore Hospital in the early hours of the morning and police were contacted.

Tom Nicol was charged with sex assault and has been granted bail. Picture: Facebook

The court heard the pair, who had a common group of friends, were drunk and drugs including cocaine could have been involved.

"The allegations are strongly denied. The charge will be vigorously defended in court,'' Mr Nicol said in a statement released to The Daily Telegraph.

Nicol, 32, was arrested at home on Tuesday night and appeared in Waverley Local Court on Wednesday when he was granted bail.

"(The accused) did have sexual intercourse with (the alleged victim) without her consent and knowing that (the alleged victim) had not consented to the sexual intercourse," the police charge sheet reads.

Tom Nicol (centre) leaving Waverley Police Station on Wednesday. Picture: Emily Macdonald

Reading from court documents, Magistrate Ross Hudson said consent was the issue.

"It's not an issue of whether it happened, it's an issue of consent," Magistrate Hudson said.

"The facts state sexual intercourse by virtue of fingers and a penis is what is said to have occurred.

"There was intoxication and a suggestion cocaine or other drugs may have been used.

"It is what appears to be a strong prosecution case.

"There are, to an extent, admissions to some of the activities in (social media) messages and to police.

"The activities are not denied. The issue is consent."

Tom Nicol. Picture: Facebook

In granting Nicol bail, Magistrate Hudson ordered he abstain from drugs and alcohol, stay off social media and not go within 1km of the home of the alleged victim.

Nicol is also subject to a curfew between 8pm and 6am.

"Alright sir you've heard those bail conditions?" Magistrate Hudson asked.

"Yes," said Nicol.

"If you breach them you are putting your position in the community in jeopardy," Magistrate Hudson said.

"I understand," Nicol replied.

Magistrate Hudson denied an application for Nicol to be excused from his next court date on April 6.

Originally published as Today show senior producer charged with sex assault