Today Show broadcast live in Ipswich tomorrow

THEY'RE BACK: Today Show presenters Karl Stefanovic and Lisa Wilkinson with Richard Wilkins in a 2010 broadcast from Queensa Park. The show is back in the historic park tomorrow morning for another live broadcast.

THE TODAY Show will broadcast live from Queens Park in Ipswich tomorrow morning in a countdown to a Mother's Day themed show.

Hosts Karl Stefanovic and Lisa Wilkinson and the regular stars of the show Sylvia Jeffreys and Richard Wilkins will be on hand and the Ipswich public is invited to attend the broadcast from 5.30am.

Mayor Paul Pisasale said it was a great opportunity for Ipswich to be promoted to a vast TV audience.

"Karl keeps telling me that he is the sexiest bloke on television, but he's more than that. He's a great bloke," Cr Pisasale said.

"He has been a great supporter of this city along with Lisa Wilkinson, and they have done many things to promote Ipswich and regional areas.

"We will do everything we can to make them feel welcome and it will be great for the community to get down there to Queens Park and watch the Today Show live."

Cr Pisasale, also the president of Ipswich City Rotary, said there would be a free sausage sizzle put on by his club and local business.

"We'll be cooking breakfast, complements of JBS and Primo," he said.

"So we have some great local people cooking the best sausages in the world."

The Voice winner Harrison Craig will perform live from Queens Park.

Voice stars Russ Walker and Ruby-Jo, along with their mums and families, will join in Mother's Day celebrations.

There are giveaways galore.

The Today Show team will be giving away 100 first-class hampers as and a diamond ring.