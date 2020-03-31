Food wholesaler switches to grocery delivery

Quality Food and Beverage CEO Frank de Pasquale says residents are buying up big since he switched to grocery delivery to survive the coronavirus crisis.

WHEN the spread of coronavirus forced the sudden shutdown of restaurants and cafes, a business Frank de Pasquale spent a quarter of a century building up was almost wiped out in the space of a fortnight.

He had to stand down 135 of his 180 staff, and was forced to virtually abandon his commercial food and beverage deliveries in favour of filling a gap in the domestic market.

While pointing out that home grocery delivery has not been his 'hero', it turns out the decision to use his existing workers and vehicles to deliver groceries to families across Ipswich and Brisbane has been just the type of thing people are crying out for.

Quality Food and Beverage has been delivering the type of items many people have been struggling to get in the supermarkets; flour, pasta, sanitiser and of course toilet rolls.

Residents are lapping it up, with 250-300 grocery deliveries per day.

"Three weeks ago I lost 70 per cent of my business over the space of about two weeks," Mr de Pasquale said, "it was virtually gone overnight.

"I decided to use the trucks I already have to do home deliveries. It is a completely different job to the one we were doing but it has started quite well.

"It is not our hero, but it is keeping us going. I had to bring back 15 people to help run it."

For Ipswich residents unable to get out and buy groceries as they usually would, services like QFB could prove a Godsend.

Brian Saharin of Quality Food and Beverage has been kept busy delivering groceries to residents affected by the coronavirus restrictions.

The home delivery service can bring bulk good like 12kg bags of flour, 2.5kg jars of vegemite and 5L bottle of sanitiser.

In all, the company has set aside 550 essential products from its usual wholesale line of 9000 for domestic delivery.

"People are buying these big 12kg bags of flour and sharing it with neighbours," Mr de Pasquale said.

"The 5L sanitisers are being used to top up people's smaller bottles throughout the house.

"There have been a couple of pasta products that we cannot get in the smaller packs, but what we can't get small we can get the bigger versions."

There was further good news on Monday, with the Federal Government's announcement of assistance for businesses doing it tough during the pandemic.

Mr Pasquale said he still had to clarify some of the details with his accountants, but he believed he would be eligible for enough funding to bring back all of his staff, with the government providing $750 a week per staff member and the business able to top up that amount to bring them to about 80 per cent of their normal wage.

For more information visit qfbhome.com.au