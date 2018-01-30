Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Pilot’s note: ‘To the passengers on my flight’

Kiss guitarist Tommy Thayer with the now retired pilot Jeff Rowland. Picture: Tommy Thayer
Kiss guitarist Tommy Thayer with the now retired pilot Jeff Rowland. Picture: Tommy Thayer
by Kate Schneider

TWO million passengers, 33 years and 10,000 flights.

It has been quite the journey for Captain Jeff Rowland, so upon his retirement from the skies yesterday he decided to make sure passengers knew exactly what he thinks of them. To mark the occasion, the former American Airlines pilot handed out notes to those who happened to be on his final flight.

The note, which LA Times reporter Sam Farmer shared on Twitter, touched on how challenging air travel can be but finished positively, detailing the things he will miss most about flying.

"I know we sometimes look at air travel as sort of a necessary evil ... to be endured," Capt Rowland wrote. "There are things to complain about, for sure."

He went on to call the aviation industry "unforgiving".

Then the praise rolled in: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. AA only made one big mistake I can think of with me ... they paid me, and I would have done this for nothing (I think I'll laugh all the way to the bank)."

He went on: "Certainly I'll miss flying this $200 million Boeing 787 ... But most of all I will miss serving you, my precious passengers. Transporting you to destinations all over the world, while you graciously endured my lame PA's, critiqued every single landing and thanked me for flying, provided purpose for this lifelong endeavour."

He had quite a touching farewell, with his family flying in first class along with balloons in the cabin and water cannons on the tarmac in Dallas.

Capt Rowland has been featured in tweets from passengers over the years, including one from Kiss guitarist Tommy Thayer.

 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  flight pilot retirement

'Special wedding': Mum's dying wish to see daughter marry

'Special wedding': Mum's dying wish to see daughter marry

LIBBY Wright's wedding day inside Ipswich Hospital might not have been the one every girl dreams about, but it was the wedding she wanted.

Opening a new chapter for English learning

Cr Sheila Ireland with McGrath Springfield principals Steve Hodgson and Tracey Caruana.

Book drive aims to help recent arrivals learn English

Council awards contract Springfield library fit out

TAKING SHAPE: The council plans to award a $2.84 million contract for the new Springfield Central Library. Pictured: Councillors Morrison, Pahlke and Mayor Antoniolli. INSET: Artist impression of the new building.

Tenders for the works were released in December

Passenger with serious injuries after crash

Paramedics assess three patients at scene of accident

Local Partners