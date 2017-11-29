FUEL WATCH: To buy or not to buy? Here's the answer

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

FUEL prices are on the way back down after climbing beyond the 150 cents a litre mark in some places earlier this month.

The RACQ lashed out at fuel companies this week, accusing them of lining their pockets by slowing down the normal price cycle so that it peaks again at Christmas.

The Brisbane average price reached 149.3c a litre at the peak of the cycle, and RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said fuel companies were delaying the usual price drop.

"During the fuel price cycle, we expect to see prices dropping about one or two cents a litre each day, however in the past week there's been a much lower rate of discounting," Ms Smith said.

"Retail prices remained within 3c of the peak price for 10 days this cycle - usually that only lasts about a week."

Ms Smith said that the state election may have also influenced the current price cycle.

"Retailers do tend to hold prices steady when we see major occasions like a state election, long weekend or natural disaster," she said.

Yesterday's fair fuel price in the 4305 postcode was just shy of 140c a litre, although many service stations were still asking for well into the 140s.

The RACQ has warned prices are still on the downward slide.

It advised that motorists should try to hold out a bit longer if they possibly can.

Cheapest ULP

7-Eleven Brassall: 135-139.9

Caltex Brassall: 135-139.9

Puma W Ipswich: 135-139.9

Metro Fuel W Ipswich: 135-139.9

Caltex Leichhardt: 135-139.9