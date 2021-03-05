Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Brakes Fail on the Toowoomba Range
News

TMR camera captures moment truck brakes fail on Toowoomba Bypass

Michael Nolan
4th Mar 2021 1:27 PM | Updated: 5th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A truck driver is counting their lucky stars after their vehicle's brakes failed on the Toowoomba Bypass.

The incident sent the prime move hurtling down the Toowoomba Bypass.

In a statement on Twitter a Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the driver's quick thinking probably saved lives.

"Arrester beds, like this one on the Toowoomba Bypass, west of the Six Mile Creek bridge, are specially designed to stop a vehicle that has run away downhill," they said.

"The uphill bed is filled with special gravel that catches the runaway vehicle and they're usually strategically placed towards the bottom of a long, steep descent.

"Using these beds results in minimal damage - especially when compared to the potential severity of a crash.

"In this case, the truck was really moving and ended up travelling a considerable distance before coming to a stop in the bed."

Originally published as TMR camera captures moment truck brakes fail on Toowoomba Bypass

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOR SALE: Final lots up for grabs at Ripley estate

        Premium Content FOR SALE: Final lots up for grabs at Ripley estate

        Property Developers credit popular HomeBuilder scheme as deciding factor

        • 5th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Police catch prisoner with needle hidden in buttocks

        Premium Content Police catch prisoner with needle hidden in buttocks

        News Man jailed for secreting used syringe while held at watch-house

        • 5th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        ‘Delays expected’ as work continues on bridge

        Premium Content ‘Delays expected’ as work continues on bridge

        News The Cunningham Hwy remains partially-closed days after a truck collided with three...

        NOT AGAIN: Trail of destruction caused by wild storms

        Premium Content NOT AGAIN: Trail of destruction caused by wild storms

        News Many residents say their homes have sustained more damage as result of the heavy...