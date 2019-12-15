Tivoli venue praised after Centrals savour Big Bash victory

South East Redbacks batsman Daniel Chandler swings hard before being bowled by Centrals’ chief wicket-taker Rhys O’Sullivan in Saturday’s Baxter Big Bash T20 match at Tivoli. Picture: Cordell Richardson

CRICKET: Centrals captain Matt Guest welcomes the opportunity to play more T20 matches at Tivoli after his team remained unbeaten in the annual Baxter Big Bash competition.

Centrals cruised to a nine-wicket victory over an undermanned South East Redbacks side in Saturday afternoon’s match.

Centrals spearhead Rhys O’Sullivan returned the amazing figures of 3/3 off three overs as the Kookaburras dismissed the Redbacks for 87 in the 20th over.

Centrals allrounders Luke Barrett (41 off 44 balls) and Ben Swinn (32 off 28 deliveries) remained unbeaten as they reached 1/90 with 41 balls to spare.

Heading into the Christmas break, Guest was pleased how his team maintained its recent consistency.

“We knew that we shouldn’t be taking Redbacks lightly. We knew that they were missing a few players,’’ he said.

Although the Redbacks were short-staffed, Guest said their Second Grade replacements showed some ticker to reach the 20th over with his bowlers performing so well.

Centrals' bowler Rhys O'Sullivan returned 3/3 off three overs. Picture: Cordell Richardson

O’Sullivan led the charge.

“He bowled well. He doesn’t really change much,’’ Guest said. “He just puts it on the stumps and he got wickets.’’

Despite the hot conditions, spinner Guest took 2/15 and medium pacer Swinn snared 2/13 to keep the Redbacks run quest in check.

Middle order batsman Poorna Charuka topscored for the Redbacks with 28 off 20 balls.

After playing his first T20 at the Tivoli Sporting Complex in recent seasons, the Centrals skipper praised those preparing the grass fields.

“You got more out of it if you rolled your fingers over it,’’ Guest said.

“There wasn’t too much bounce but overall it was a great field to play on and good wickets as well.’’

Centrals players reflect on their progress on their way to securing a comfortable win over South East Redbacks in the Baxter Big Bash match at Tivoli. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Guest said the multi-sport Ipswich venue provided a valuable back-up option to major cricket fields like Limestone Park and Ivor Marsden Sporting Complex.

“They’ve got good dressing rooms and the fields are fantastic,’’ he said. “It’s beautiful green grass out there.

“We should probably play more T20s out there.’’

Brothers forfeited their latest T20 match against the Redbacks.

The Northsiders v Laidley game was postponed because the Tigers lost five players to the SEQ 21s played over the weekend.

Defending champions Centrals return to the Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association two-day competition in mid-January after a bye.