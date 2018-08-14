Brakes on for Tivoli raceway

The landscape masterplan for the existing Tivoli Raceway facility in Ipswich which could be developed as a 199-lot residential estate.

Motorcycling Queensland has announced a proposal that could see its existing Tivoli Raceway facility in Ipswich developed as a 199-lot residential estate.

The Tivoli Raceway was established on the 19.12 ha site at Coal Rd, Chuwar, in 1964, and has been in continuous use ever since for recreational and competitive events and rider training.

Motorcycling Queensland's headquarters are based in Ipswich and the organisation has a long association with the Ipswich community.

Motorcycling Queensland general manager Kim Rowcliffe said while Tivoli was still a great track and an excellent location for them, they were at a point where they had to significantly upgrade and expand the existing facilities, or move the activities to another location.

"Added to that, Chuwar is evolving rapidly as a residential area so in considering our options we've also listened closely to the local community," Mr Rowcliffe said.

"The reality is, motorsport is noisy and events can generate a lot of traffic.

"So, despite the existing use right it's not surprising that the majority of local residents would prefer to see us move elsewhere rather than to see our facilities here, expanded.

"Having decided to follow the residential path, we formed an alliance with Marquee Projects to act as our partner in the design, development and delivery of a high quality residential estate."

Local recreation park concept for the former Tivoli Raceway.

Marquee Development Partners CEO Mark Spedding said the community was envisaged to take three years to develop over four stages with a start mid-2019 subject to the Council and Queensland Urban Utilities approval processes.

"The first stage includes the delivery of some significant infrastructure including a new roundabout at the four way intersection at Coal Rd, Robin St, Blackwall Rd and Brodzig Rd, the construction of a new local park with a significant investment in play equipment shelters and other improvements.

"This investment is expected to provide benefits beyond just the redevelopment of the Tivoli Raceway with the park being located to provide good access to the broader local community."