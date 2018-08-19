Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RETURN: Pastor Fred Muys said the Tivoli drive-in had experienced steady growth since it reopened in 2008 which he expects to continue.
RETURN: Pastor Fred Muys said the Tivoli drive-in had experienced steady growth since it reopened in 2008 which he expects to continue. Cordell Richardson
Community

Tivoli drive-in flash back to 1970s entertainment

Hayden Johnson
by
19th Aug 2018 10:51 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CARS packed with nostalgic parents and their own kids have flowed into Tivoli drive-in since it reopened one decade ago.

In 2008 the Ipswich facility reopened to give the next generation a taste of what entertainment was like in the 1970s.

It is now one of only two drive-in theatres in southeast Queensland.

Since reopening, thousands of cars have flowed back to the once-popular event.

"We have nights we shut the gates," manager Fred Muys said.

"People realise Tivoli drive-in is a family-friendly, low-cost entertainment option."

Pastor Muys said business had increased since the reopening.

"It was a bit slow but the profile is rising and people are aware we're here," he said.

"Parents who once visited the drive-in are now bringing their own children to enjoy the same experience."

Despite technology continuing to creep further into our lives, Pastor Muys expected the historic drive-in would remain popular and viable.

"Queenslanders love outdoor events and you see that in the warmer months," he said.

"I think the future's very bright for drive-in theatres."

He said the secret was diversifying. A stage has been constructed to provide live entertainment before the movie.

With State Government support, Tivoli drive-in also provides paid work experience for unemployed and unskilled youth.

Visit tivolidrivein.com.au for session times.

Related Items

ipswich cinema ipswich history tivoli tivoli drive-in
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    HIGH ALERT: 20 fires burn across the state

    HIGH ALERT: 20 fires burn across the state

    News FIRE crews are on standby as 20 blazes burn around Queensland and dry, windy conditions escalate the bushfire risk.

    Ipswich MPs say sacking council is 'in city's best interest'

    premium_icon Ipswich MPs say sacking council is 'in city's best interest'

    Politics Mullen, Howard, Madden and Miller back dismissal

    We don’t need to encourage more bludgers

    premium_icon We don’t need to encourage more bludgers

    Opinion 50 retirement funds to be looted by Labor to fund welfare handouts

    Ipswich's mighty Force stopped in final seconds

    premium_icon Ipswich's mighty Force stopped in final seconds

    Basketball Tenacious state league effort unable to secure win

    • 19th Aug 2018 12:02 PM

    Local Partners