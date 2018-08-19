Tivoli drive-in flash back to 1970s entertainment

RETURN: Pastor Fred Muys said the Tivoli drive-in had experienced steady growth since it reopened in 2008 which he expects to continue.

CARS packed with nostalgic parents and their own kids have flowed into Tivoli drive-in since it reopened one decade ago.

In 2008 the Ipswich facility reopened to give the next generation a taste of what entertainment was like in the 1970s.

It is now one of only two drive-in theatres in southeast Queensland.

Since reopening, thousands of cars have flowed back to the once-popular event.

"We have nights we shut the gates," manager Fred Muys said.

"People realise Tivoli drive-in is a family-friendly, low-cost entertainment option."

Pastor Muys said business had increased since the reopening.

"It was a bit slow but the profile is rising and people are aware we're here," he said.

"Parents who once visited the drive-in are now bringing their own children to enjoy the same experience."

Despite technology continuing to creep further into our lives, Pastor Muys expected the historic drive-in would remain popular and viable.

"Queenslanders love outdoor events and you see that in the warmer months," he said.

"I think the future's very bright for drive-in theatres."

He said the secret was diversifying. A stage has been constructed to provide live entertainment before the movie.

With State Government support, Tivoli drive-in also provides paid work experience for unemployed and unskilled youth.

Visit tivolidrivein.com.au for session times.