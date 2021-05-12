TITANS SCHOOLS LIVESTREAM: Round 4 blockbusters

JACK Hudson is happy to bide his time in the shadow of a would-be Australian Schoolboys representative, knowing soon he will have his chance to shine.

The 16-year-old rake will steer the ship for Keebra Park in Wednesday’s Titans Schools League showpiece clash against Beenleigh at Nerang – one of six games to be livestreamed on The Courier-Mail, Gold Coast Bulletin and Queensland Times websites.

Hudson, who arrived at Keebra Park two years ago, has steadily improved his hooking game under the watchful eye of the school’s head of rugby league, Glen Campbell.

“Jack came to me a couple of years ago from Brisbane looking for an opportunity. He’s a quality hooker who has a very good passing and running game,” Campbell said.

Titans Cup rugby league preview. Jack Hudson, 16 (Keebra Park SHS), at Cbus Super Stadium, Robina. Picture: Jerad Williams

“Jack has a foothold now in this competition, a bit like AJ Brimson who also played in this competition.

“He has all the potential in the world as a young up-and-coming hooker with some great quality around him. Now he just needs to strive and achieve his goals.”

The Year 11 student finds himself second in the pecking order at Keebra Park, behind standout number nine Blake Mozer.

“Jack is probably our second-string hooker at this stage behind Blake Mozer, who will be pushing for an Australian Schoolboys spot if that goes ahead,” Campbell said.

“That shows the quality that Jack has but also the good leadership in front of him, which is rubbing off on Jack.

“Who knows where he can end up.”

Titans Schools League at Burleigh Bears Junior Rugby League. Year 7/8 Division 1 girls: Keebra Park v Mabel Park. Keebra's Charlize Lewis scores. Picture Glenn Hampson

It was high praise from Campbell for Mozer’s heir-apparent and Hudson knows he must still prove himself worthy of the kudos.

“Honestly I just want to get the best version of myself playing footy,” he said.

“Hopefully I can get into that Open As side or squad and just go from there I guess.

“Blake’s a real good bloke – he’s a freak. It’s good to just sit in his shadow for a bit and learn his lefts and rights.”

LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE WEDNESDAY, MAY 12 –

North Ipswich Reserve

Yr 7/8 Div 1 Girls 2pm – Ipswich v Keebra Park

Yr 9/10 Div 1 Girls 2.50pm – Ipswich v Keebra Park

Yr 11/12 Div 1 Girls 3.50pm – Ipswich v Keebra Park

Nerang Roosters Field 1

Yr 9/10 Div 1 Boys 5pm – Keebra Park Blue v Beenleigh

Yr 11/12 Div 2 Boys 6pm – Keebra Park Blue v Beaudesert State High School

Yr 11/12 Div 1 Boys 7pm – Keebra Park v Beenleigh

email@news.com.au

Originally published as TITANS SCHOOLS LIVESTREAM: Round 4 blockbusters