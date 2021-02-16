Titanic shock? Smith spotted training on Gold Coast

He was expected to retire a one-club legend, but new pictures indicate Cameron Smith could be set to continue his career with an NRL rival.

Mysterious NRL legend Cameron Smith has been spotted training on the Gold Coast, fuelling speculation he is on the verge of signing an eleventh-hour deal to play for the Titans in 2021.

Smith was seen kicking a footy around the league fields at Firth Park in Mudgeeraba on Tuesday morning.

It is one of the first times he has been spotted training in public since relocating to the Gold Coast after Melbourne's 2020 NRL premiership win.

Smith, 37, is yet to announce his future plans following the expiry of his contract with the Storm.

He was tipped to retire as a one-club legend after 430 NRL games for Melbourne, but the four-month silence has fuelled suggestions Smith could continue his career.

Cam Smith has been spotted training on the Gold Coast. Picture: Facebook/Mudgeeraba Redbacks

What has become clear is Smith will not be playing for the Storm in 2021, with his children enrolled in Gold Coast schools.

However he has failed to rule out playing for a rival club and the Titans have fuelled speculation by refusing to rule out making a move for Smith.

Titans figures have maintained a consistent line, declaring they have not had any contact with Smith.

While the NRL season is less than a month away, Smith has plenty of time to get ready for a shock cameo at a new club which would generate enormous interest in the game.

The Mudgeeraba Redbacks posted a photo of Smith in plain clothes and footy boots on their Facebook page.

Renowned for his "accountant's body", Smith did not look much different to when he featured in the 2020 NRL grand final on October 25.

"Our Junior Vice President (Savili Sega) bumped into the legend himself Cam Smith down at the web today," the Redbacks wrote in a post.

"How brilliant is it to have this legend living in our city and just kicking the footy around on a beautiful sunny day."

Originally published as Titanic shock? Smith spotted training on Gold Coast