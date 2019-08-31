Titanic clash of bodies

KEY THREAT: Redbank Plains Bear Godfrey Okot celebrates a try against Swifts earlier this season. The Bluebirds will have to limit the fullback's impact if they are to succeed.

KEY THREAT: Redbank Plains Bear Godfrey Okot celebrates a try against Swifts earlier this season. The Bluebirds will have to limit the fullback's impact if they are to succeed. Cordell Richardson

RUGBY LEAGUE: The intensity is set to hit unprecedented levels when the Swifts Bluebirds and Redbank Plains Bears fight for survival in an elimination final tomorrow.

It is do or die and a nailbiter is anticipated with very little separating them all season.

The Bluebirds had the best of the round one encounter, prevailing 40-22. But the "bad news'' Bears dined out during the latest two meetings between the sides, securing 22-6 and 38-26 victories after hitting a purple patch of form mid-season.

At the completion of 21 fixtures only for and against edged Swifts ahead. Both finished with 50 points, including 11 wins, six losses and a draw.

Swifts coach Damian O'Donohue said the clubs had played out some titanic struggles over the past two years and he expected the fierce rivalry to reach new heights as the pressure amped up.

He said he sensed his charges were primed in the dressing room prior to them slaying Brothers 44-16 last round and it was hoped they could replicate that feeling.

"They just seemed to be a different side,” he said.

"There was a really good vibe about them.

"I was blown away by that performance.

"If we can maintain that it would be really good for us.”

Redbank Plains coach John Leota said the Bears possessed the quickest players in the competition and they would be unleashed during the finals' campaign.

He said he will look for his forwards to control the middle and halves to run the show, so the likes of sensational fullback Godfrey Okot can wreak havoc.

"I guarantee Godfrey will score four tries or more,” Leota forecast.

"He is excited. He can't wait.

"He has been running amok at training.

"It has been good to see him enjoying it.

"My boys will be giving it all they have got, knowing it is a knockout.

"I just hope the excitement doesn't overtake the job in front of them. I know they will show up to play.”

Leota said knowing they had beaten Swifts in their last two outings was a psychological advantage but finals were a different proposition.

"It is a different atmosphere,” he said.

"The speed is faster and everyone is hyped wanting to get the job done for their club.”

O'Donohue said the Bluebirds had taken time to form combinations and come together but they had bonded like brothers just in time to launch a united finals' assault.

He said preparations had been smooth with a full strength squad at his disposal for the first time in his coaching tenure. He said on-field leaders Jake O'Doherty, Hala Masila and Tele Salesa were champing at the bit.

"They're keen as mustard,” he said.

"They're big bodies.

"They get through a lot of work.

"They can offload and have all of the skills.

"I'm confident but not overconfident.

"We're really looking forward to it.”

Leota said the Bears had trained well this week but would be missing two regular starters through family commitments when they run out at North Ipswich Reserve.

Game Day

RLI A-Grade semi-final: Tomorrow (3.30pm): Swifts Bluebirds (3rd) v Redbank Plains Bears (4th) at North Ipswich Reserve.