Tiring fire crews plead for common sense as threat continues

TOO CLOSE: Firefighters work to control the bushfire threat at Wulkuraka at the weekend. Cordell Richardson

FIRE conditions remain very serious across Ipswich, prompting a warning from the region's bushfire safety officer for residents not to become complacent.

Ipswich largely dodged a bullet when it came to serious bushfires that have struck southeast Queensland, however, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Bushfire Safety officer Joe Cullen said it was too early to relax.

"The key message is that it we are still in very serious fire conditions,” he said.

"The air is extremely dry, the fuel is extremely dry, and fires are starting exceptionally easy and then spreading very quickly.

"We need everybody to be on the ball.

"If you are doing something that could spark a fire you could have a devastating effect on yourself and those around you.”

Mr Cullen's warning follows several incidents of fires being deliberately but not maliciously lit at the weekend.

Rural Fire Service West Moreton area director Paul Storrs has been left exasperated after more than a dozen people ignored the total fire ban in place across the region and lit open fires.

"It's really concerning people are even considering using fire at the moment,” Mr Storrs said.

"It's very concerning to me that they're continuing to do that, considering that every region in southern Queensland has had significant fires in the last week or so.

"On a couple of occasions people have relit fires. (An RFS officer) has ordered them to put it out and they've relit it.”

The fire posing the biggest threat in the region yesterday - at Linville in the Somerset Region - was within containment lines with firefighters keeping close watch, as wind speeds picked up during the day.

The advice level for the fire was at the Stay Informed stage yesterday afternoon.

Another fire at Esk was at the Advice level at 2pm yesterday.

The threat to Ipswich's southeast at Binna Burra, Canungra, Beechmont and Sarabah - labelled a disaster by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk - has dissipated since the weekend, when 15 homes and the Binna Burra Lodge were destroyed. Mr Cullen said firefighting resources had been stretched to their limit and the region's brave crews were feeling the effects of fatigue, following 10 days of near-continuous operations.

Additional reporting by Dom Elsome