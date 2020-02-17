Tireless volunteer thanked for lifetime of community service

DEDICATED: Alan Chriscoli was nominated for Rosewood Citizen of the Year.

FOR Alan Chriscoli, supporting his community in any way he could was just a part of life.

But the 75-year-old got a surprise – and accolades he never asked for – on Australia Day.

Mr Chriscoli discovered he had been nominated for the Citizen of the Year title in the Lions Club of Rosewood’s Australia Day ceremony.

He was gobsmacked when he arrived and was presented with a plaque.

“I turned up and they were having a big party and I didn’t even know what it was for,” Alan said.

He moved from Lancashire, England in the 1960s and lived in Rosewood for 18 years before moving to Laidley nursing home, Carinity Karinya Place.

A botched operation 30 years ago left Alan paralysed and restricted to a wheelchair and another failed procedure left him with “useless arms”.

Having also battled cancer, Alan’s experiences have been fuelling his passion as a dedicated volunteer in the Rosewood community for nearly 20 years.

“I’ve never given in – I’ve always done voluntary work and I haven’t stopped,” he said.

“I did voluntary work before I was working so I was used to it – I still kept volunteering even though I’m in a wheelchair.

“Even though two doctors made a mess of me I carried on with life.”

For 15 years, he was a Rosewood RSL member, where he served as treasurer and played an active part in Anzac Day and Remembrance Day ceremonies, including conducting speeches in tribute to fallen soldiers.

He also volunteered at Rosewood Community Centre two days a week for more than a decade and was previously recognised by his local council in celebration of 10 years’ service at the community centre.