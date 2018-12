POLICE are encouraging Ipswich revellers to plan ahead and keep calm during approaching New Year's Eve celebrations.

Ipswich Crime Prevention Unit Senior Sergeant Kerrin Sheedy said police were appealing to those ringing in the New Year to avoid confrontation.

"Alcohol-fuelled violence is tragic and avoidable," Sen-Constable Sheedy said.

"Also, if you plan to drive, don't drink. Plan ahead and determine how many drinks you will have, and stick to it."