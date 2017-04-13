Tip truck driver loses job over communication mix-up

PEAK Crossing man Glenn Kilmartin lost his job during outage because he didn't have a reliable internet connection.

For months the quality of landline services at his Hall St home have been declining to the point where he was lucky to land 20 consecutive minutes online.

He's among hundreds of residents and businesses across the region facing similar issues, although Telstra technicians have now resolved disruptions affecting Peak Crossing, south of Ipswich.

Unfortunately the latest outage had already cost Glenn his job.

HARD WORK: Telstra workers have been a regular site in the Ipswich area as the company works to resolve faults affecting hundreds.

During the wild weather, the tip truck driver was sent an email asking him to work that afternoon. The message didn't come through until a day later and Glenn has since been let go.

He didn't blame his boss but wasn't impressed with Telstra.

Telstra said power outages had disrupted fixed-line services in the area.

Those issues were resolved early Tuesday evening but residents said the service has been unreliable for years.

Glenn's wife Kerrin was studying a Diploma of Youth Work online but quit last month because she couldn't rely on the internet connection.

She had already finished eight of the 24 modules in the course.

Telstra said it hadn't abandoned its ADSL network as the NBN's coverage grows, but improved infrastructure on a case by case basis.

Within the next few weeks, those in Peak Crossing impacted by the latest Telstra outages and service disruptions should have access to the NBN, Telstra said.

"We expect hundreds of premises in and around Peak Crossing to become eligible to connect to the NBN in the coming weeks," Telstra Area General Manager Darren Clark said.

The NBN website shows construction has begun in Peak Crossing and access to the network should be available in April.