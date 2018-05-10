Homicide police search Helidon property after tip-off

MOVING FORWARD: Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Jones said police were confident they were on the right track to bring closure to the case.

MOVING FORWARD: Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Jones said police were confident they were on the right track to bring closure to the case. Dominic Elsome

POLICE are scouring a Helidon property today in response to information regarding a suspected murder.

Investigators from the Homicide Investigation Group and Ferny Grove CIB, as well as local forensic officers, are currently executing a search warrant at the property on Helidon Dip Road, and expect to remain on site for most of the day.

Officer in charge of Ferny Grove CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Jones, said police attended the address in relation to the disappearance of Sam Price Purcell in 2015.

"Our investigations so far have lead us to believe that certain evidence was disposed of at that location after Sam went missing." Det Snr Sgt Jones said.

He wouldn't be drawn on what they expected to find at the property and confirmed they were yet to discover anything, but Det Snr Sgt Jones believed the information that led to the search was credible.

"It's information from persons that we believe are well placed to provide that information, and we certainly believe that information is credible and needs to be acted upon."

He stressed the current occupants were in no way linked to the investigation, and had moved into the property sometime after the disappearance of Mr Price Purcell.

Queensland police executed a search warrant at a house on Helidon Dip Road, Helidon in relation to the disappearance of Sam Price-Purcell. Dominic Elsome

Mr Price Purcell - described previously by police as a mid-level drug dealer - was last seen getting into a bright yellow 2010 Holden Commodore SS sedan in the Brisbane suburb of Mitchelton on February 16, 2015.

Det Snr Sgt Jones said police had a strong group of suspects, and were on the right track to bringing closure to the investigation.

"There's been a lot of leads that have been followed up on, and there still a lot of work to be done yet, but we're confident we're moving in the right direction."

He again issued a plea to anyone in the community who might have information in regards to Mr Price Purcell's disappearance to contact police via PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000