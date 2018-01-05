Tiny tot's shots an Instagram sensation

SHE'S the Goodna toddler who has taken kids' online fashion by storm, yet little Valentina is blissfully unaware of her internet fame.

Valentina Meakin is not quite three years old, yet already has close to 11,000 followers on her Instagram page, Whatvalliloves, and represents several children's clothing brands.

Mum Maria said her daughter's journey to becoming a social media icon started while she was pregnant and wanting to capture special moments of motherhood.

"I discovered Instagram while I was expecting Valentina and when it was first starting to become a bit of a thing,” Maria said.

"I just thought it would be really fun to document the last bit of my pregnancy and our baby and to take baby photos.

"Eventually I started taking photos of Valentina in different home-made clothing brands and sharing photos of her in their clothes and it kind of took off from there.”

At the time Maria also started to sew again and now co-owns her own clothing brand, Grunge N Tutus, which Valentina also regularly features in.

INSTAFAMOUS: Valentina Meakin has nearly eleven thousand followers on Instagram. With mum, Maria. Rob Williams

As her following increased, Valentina started receiving brand representative jobs where businesses would send them various items from baby food to clothes and drink bottles to promote on their page.

While the youngster is involved in choosing the photos and modelling, Maria said if it ever came to a point where her daughter didn't want to do it any more they would stop immediately.

"I try to do all her photos over a couple of days each week,” Maria said.

"We never force her to do anything, so if I say to her let's take a photo and she doesn't want to, then we just don't.

"She's obviously more aware now too of what is going on and knows if I take a photo that it goes onto Instagram and she'll have a look through to see which ones I've used.”

Over the four years Maria has been using Instagram, she said her family had met some wonderful people and formed many close friendships.

No social media exposure is without risk however and she said the best way to protect your children online was to be vigilant and aware of the potential dangers.

"We have had people steal our photos and use them for their clothing brands so you have to be careful with that kind of thing,” she said.

"We also employ a company to monitor our account so that if there is anything suspicious we are alerted immediately and the follower is blocked.”