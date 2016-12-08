32°
News

Life changing day for girl born with intestines outside body

Helen Spelitis
| 24th Feb 2017 11:00 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHE'S the little girl who had never been swimming.

She couldn't spend the summer playing in the sprinkler and never knew what it felt like to stand in the shower with water beating down on her face.

But not anymore.

This week Mayana Wyles-Dudman, the two-year-old Ipswich girl born with the rare disease short gut syndrome, frolicked at a water park for the first time.

Her squeals of excitement rang out across the little park and she excitedly weaved in and out of the water.

Her specially made suit from the US, which prevents water from touching her mid-section, landed in Ipswich this month.

The day it arrived, Mayana tried it out in a paddling pool at home.

"You couldn't wipe the smiles off our faces," grandmother Eileen Dudman said.

"She knows she can swim now as long as she's wearing the suit."

Mayana Wyles - Dudman is excited to be playing in water in her new drysuit.
Mayana Wyles - Dudman is excited to be playing in water in her new drysuit. Rob Williams

The only trouble with the suit; Mayana hates the hood, but she needs it to ensure no water gets inside which would put her at risk of infection.

In the lead up to Christmas Eileen called out through the QT to the Ipswich community to help her raise $500 she to buy the special suit.

Not only did the community donate the $500 needed to buy the suit - thanks to Happy Wanderers Bob Green, who threw in an extra $200, and Ipswich law firm McNamara & Associates - but Mayana now has a bank account with $2000 in savings, a handmade blanket and war medals given to her as a gift.

QT stories on Mayana
QT stories on Mayana

"It's unbelievable," Eileen said.

"If it wasn't for all the help we received from the community it wouldn't have been possible, at least not for a few more years.

"We couldn't believe how many people contacted us, so willing to help. It was truly amazing and we are so grateful to everyone."

Mayana Wyles - Dudman is excited to be playing in water in her new drysuit.
Mayana Wyles - Dudman is excited to be playing in water in her new drysuit. Rob Williams

Mayana spent the first 14 months of her life in hospital at Townsville before her grandmother and carer Eileen moved down to Ipswich for more family support.

Their every-day routine is filled with medication, changing dressings and emptying a bag that hangs off the toddler's exposed intestines catching waste from the liquid food she consumes through a tube.

Despite her condition, Mayana is a bright, intelligent, curious, social and happy child.

For Eileen watching her miss out on so many of the things other children get to experience is more heartbreaking than knowing she is suffering from a serious medical condition.

>>Family's plea to help raise $500 so tot can play in water

>>Tiny tot's struggle touches bug hearts

That makes every moment Eileen can stand back and watch Mayana playing, like any other child would, truly magical.

Mayana might be able to have a transplant in the future, but for now her doctors have recommended that while she's healthy a transplant would be an unnecessary risk.

Eileen, who opted to take care of Mayana because her parents were too scared they wouldn't capable of meeting her high care needs, which required medical training, is already preparing herself for when Mayana starts school.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editors picks health ipswich short gut syndrome

Police arrest charity workers after alleged theft

Police arrest charity workers after alleged theft

WOMAN to face Ipswich court after alleged charity theft

62 reasons why Ben Walker loves coaching the Jets

62 REASONS: Ipswich Jets co-coach Ben Walker is a big fan of the offload, and his side just made 62 of them.

A footy story with sex, beers, roses and offloads all thrown in

Bureau warns Ipswich to be vigilant

Ipswich could see severe storms on Sunday.

Forecaster's message for residents

Three businesses moving into empty Top of Town shops

ON THE MOVE: Eyemode Eyewear owners Rachel and David Schilt are hoping to open at their new premises on March 13.

Empty shops will soon be full again

Local Partners

VIDEO: Instructor has a harsh lesson for honking drivers

Why honking at learner drivers isn't helping anybody

Pisasale on Monday: Ipswich woman turns 100

Mayor Paul Pisasale.

A big week of anniversaries and birthdays

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Airlie Beach Festival of Music 2016 / Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photography

Check out the city's live music scene here

Beautiful Ipswich kicks off Saturday

Mayor Paul Pisasale

Residents are invited to celebrate the suburbs on Saturday

Nashville singer Craig Campbell to star at CMC Rocks

READY TO PLAY: US country musician Craig Campbell said he couldn't wait to head Down Under again for CMC Rocks.

US singer set to play live to Aussie crowds

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

'LA LA Land? I only made it through 20 minutes.' Samuel L Jackson reveals his Oscars choices.

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

Reality TV show gives Maryborough a boost

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9.15pm Monday January 30* Sean Hollands and Susan Rawlings pictured after their wedding on the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough looks good on reality TV show.

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Airlie Beach Festival of Music 2016 / Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photography

Check out the city's live music scene here

Buderim dad rejects gay son's emotional plea for second time

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's fiance.

Son’s emotional plea rejected again by unmoved father

BIG HOME, BIG BLOCK, BIG VIEWS &amp; BREEZES – ALL FOR A REALLY SMALL PRICE!

136 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 3 1 1 $219,000 NEG

This is NOT a misprint! This is your chance to secure this extra-large family home on a full ¼ acre block (1012m2) with the most amazing views and breezes for the...

STYLISH &amp; ELEVATED WITH VIEWS

10 Cottonwood Crescent, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $399,000...

Designed to maximize mountain views & afternoon breezes, this stunning property is proudly positioned on an elevated, landscaped 654m2 block in the much desired...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $339,000...

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $225,000 NEG

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

Land Sweet Land in the Scenic Rim

153 Schneiders Road, Rosevale 4340

Rural 5 2 10 $2,100,000...

What a combination to have.....Scenic views to Brisbane City, Bremer River Valley, Fassiifern Valley and the Great Dividing Range with 4 titles and located only 30...

LIVE AND ENTERTAIN IN STYLE AND COMFORT!

27 Hayes Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $309,000 NEG

After nearly twenty years of selling great family homes in Ipswich it was a pleasant surprise to be so totally impressed by the sheer size, quality and features of...

Modern executive style home at bargain price.

14 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $255,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is only five years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for investors and is currently...

THE PERFECT INVESTMENT OR FAMILY HOME!

3 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 4 4 $259,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is only 5 years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for investors and is currently...

LOWOOD FAMILY LIVING AT ITS FINEST!

45 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $259,000 NEG

This stunning four bedroom family home is the complete package for either families or investors looking for a super low maintenance, feature packed and beautiful...

RENOVATED FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN IN PRIME BRASSALL POSITION!

36 Vogel Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 2 $319,000 NEG

This amazing and feature packed family home is actually much bigger than you think and not only does it have three (3) large and separate living areas but it has...

WARNING: 'Sardine city' is on Ipswich's horizon

CONCERNED: The implications of the State's move to denser housing developments has Cr David Pahlke up in arms.

But Antoniolli says council can manage State's denser housing edict

Grand re-launch for new Nolan's Corner

GRAND PARTY: Wayne Kemp and Angela Love from Poison Arrow, Eliza Woodruffe from Limestone Emporium, Tess Claris from Voice Hair and Beauty and Kim Schubel from Schudio will all be at the grand launch party.

A feat worth celebrating

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

The suburb where house, land prices are spiking

ON THE RISE: 13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee will go to auction on March 31. Karalee house prices went up 9.9% in the past year.

"It has good hospitals, universities and schools."

$1b Springfield development deadline brought forward

Aveo's Springfield development is running ahead of schedule.

The majority of interest has come from local buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!