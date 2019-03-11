‘Buckle’ bikini takes micro trend to fun new levels

A fun bit of clothing has people clutching their pearls.

A fun bit of clothing has people clutching their pearls.

It seems not a week goes by without a new, eye-opening tiny bikini design.

But this latest one really takes the biscuit.

A micro bikini that uses only a tiny patch of fabric to protect your modesty and is held on by buckled straps has gone viral.

The $31 bikini was shared on Fashion Nova's Instagram page where, people are clambering to get hold of the itsy-bitsy item.

The latest tiny bikini — featuring buckles as straps instead of actual material — is taking the viral swimmers trend too far.

"I searched for this on your site and nothing comes up..?" one desperate user said.

Another wrote: "When will this be available again please?

However many called out the brand for their "unrealistic" piece of swimwear, declaring it would be impossible to wear.

"Is this humanly possible to wear cuz like what the actual f**k?" one angry user wrote.

Another wrote: "My momma would kill me if I wore something like this to the beach."

Some said looking at the skimpy swimmers made them "uncomfortable", adding the item was "ridiculous".

Reader poll Have you ever been hurt or injured by someone wearing a skimpy bikini? Yes

No

I don't care what people wear Vote View Results

The red and white bikini - an apparent variation on the high-waisted design from Beginning Boutique that rocked Australia to its core in January - has even been modelled by a Perth-based fashion blogger, causing fans to want the seriously impractical piece of swimwear even more.

Meg's sexy snaps were filled with adoring comments.

"Beautiful swimsuit!!" one said.

"I like your bikini," another wrote.

"Beautiful bikini," someone else agreed.

It seems these days swimwear fashion is all about the tinier the better - no matter how impractical the piece of "clothing" may be in the water.

Last week, duct tape bikinis hit the headline, leaving people calling out the bizarre item for literally being "painful" to wear.

Even lingerie has taken a walk down the dental-floss inspiration path, with a "naked bra" going viral recently too for being an "expensive piece of string".

It's just all just getting too much. Please #bringbackmaterial.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au