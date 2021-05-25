Tinder excuse for ‘unethical’ sex: Court

Constantine Arvanitis, pictured with his fiancee Melanie Thornton, sued his ex-girlfriend for defamation. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

A man who was having unprotected sex with multiple women without telling them about each other has told a court it wasn’t unethical because he met them on Tinder.

The trial following Constantine Arvanitis suing his ex Selina Holder for defamation continued in the County Court of Victoria on Tuesday, where Mr Arvanitis was asked about his dating habits in early 2016 after the relationship ended.

Under cross-examination from Ms Holder’s lawyer Barrie Goldsmith, he agreed he was having sex with at least two women without using protection.

“Did you tell either of them about your relationship with the other that included unprotected sexual intercourse?” Mr Goldsmith asked.

“No, we met on Tinder,” Mr Arvanitis responded.

“You didn’t question that it would be a question of honesty, integrity and fairness?” Mr Goldsmith asked.

“No, I met them on Tinder,” Mr Arvanitis said again.

Selina Holder was taken to court by her ex-boyfriend after she made allegations about him to two of his other ex-girlfriends. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Constantine Arvanitis denies allegations made by his ex-girlfriend that he is a ‘sex addict’ and broke her foot. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

He agreed he messaged one woman “I love you deeply”, and the other that “I love you and always will”.

But he said his intent on Tinder was to hook up.

“I use the word (love) freely — probably a bit too freely,” he said. “If I get intimate with them — like, have sex with them — then I tend to use the word.”

“I put to you that that is a very unethical thing to do,” Mr Goldsmith said.

“No, it’s just how I use the word,” Mr Arvanitis said. “There’s various degrees of love, is how I understand it.”

He agreed he was also continuing to tell Ms Holder he loved her, exchanging X-rated texts with a fourth woman, and going on dates with his current fiancee, Melanie Thornton, at this time.



Mr Arvanitis is suing his ex Ms Holder for defamation after she shared a document with two of his other ex-girlfriends — the women he met on Tinder that he was grilled about on Tuesday.

The document alleged he was a sex addict and once broke Ms Holder’s foot in an argument, among other claims.

The IT specialist at major banks, who the court heard makes $170,000, revealed he has borrowed money to fund the defamation action.

On Tuesday he also gave his version of a story told in an email that was read to the court the day before.

Constantine Arvanitis leaving the County Court last week with his fiancee Melanie Thornton. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

Mr Goldsmith told the court that an unknown woman had alleged in an 11th-hour email to Ms Holder’s legal team that she met Mr Arvanitis in Narcotics Anonymous in 2016 when she was 26 and he was about 40.

The court heard that the woman alleged Mr Arvanitis took the “opportunity” of having sex with her down side streets on Chapel Street while she was relapsing, with the woman calling Mr Arvanitis a “sex predator”.

The woman alleged they had sex on building sites and back alleys during her relapse into drug addiction, Mr Goldsmith told the court.

But Mr Arvanitis disagreed.

He told the judge she was the fifth woman from his past who was “out to destroy” him, along with four of his exes who are due to give evidence in the trial.

He said he did meet the woman through NA but they did not have sex.

“She’s an ex-adult worker,” he said. ”She had a psychotic episode.”

“She attached to me, I declined. She went off the rails.”

He said the woman started calling his fiancee Melanie Thornton “relentlessly” when she learned about his engagement.

Constantine Arvanitis has borrowed money to sue his ex-girlfriend for defamation, he told the court on Tuesday. Picture: Twitter

“She started contacting Melanie … she was in psychosis, she had just relapsed.

“She was in the adult industry, so she was not shy.”

Mr Arvanitis’s lawyer Paul Hayes QC also asked Mr Goldsmith to retract the allegation made in the email that Mr Arvanitis was a “sex predator”, but was unsuccessful.

Mr Hayes said it was “shameful” and “not responsible” to call Mr Arvanitis a sex predator, and that the woman’s account was not evidence of sex addiction.

“Promiscuity is not sex addiction,” he said.

The allegation was not retracted: “It’s not retracted, let’s just keep going,” Judge Julie Clayton said.

The trial continues.



Originally published as Tinder excuse for ‘unethical’ sex: Court