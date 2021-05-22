Tina Arena’s warning to her fans

As she prepares to livestream her Perth concert to the world, Tina Arena has revealed the one “shi--y” thing she hates at her shows.

Tina Arena is on a mission to get concert goers to put their phones away and enjoy the show.

The musician said that after losing gigs last year, punters should be more concerned about using their eyes not their phones - in the past she has swiped mobiles from fans in the front row.

"I've always been very vocal at my shows about being in the moment rather than filming on your shitty camera phones," Arena told News Corp.

"Seriously, if this pandemic has taught us anything surely it's to be in the present moment and enjoy it for what it is."

Tina Arena on her latest tour. Picture: Julian Kiraga

Tina Arena wants you to live in the moment. Picture: Julian Kiraga

The musician's Enchante tour is the first indoor national tour to take place since the pandemic, including one sold out door show in Melbourne last week.

Arena will live stream her Perth show on Saturday for fans in Australia and overseas who didn't manage to get to a show. East coast audiences can pay to view the concert tonight at 10.15pm.

"Look out Perth, I'm coming for your phones, you can collect them after the show," Arena joked.

"But people have been craving connection and my show gives them just that. It is a privilege for me to be the first artist, quite possibly in the world, to be back on the road with a full scale tour - to entertain and heal. I for one, will never take being on the road for granted ever again.

"It is delightful to be back and to see everybody having the time of their lives. It's been really therapeutic for us artists, and audience alike."

Arena's new tour features her latest single Church, which she has released independently.

"The reaction has been overwhelmingly beautiful. The fact that my audience still embraces my new music, from my classics through to my musical experimentations - is such a gift after all these years."

Arena isn't the only artist live streaming concerts. Crowded House will stream a show they played in New Zealand on June 12 - tickets for both shows are available from emusiclive.com

Australian audiences can also see Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim and others playing a live streamed concert from iconic UK festival Glastonbury on Sunday, tickets from worthyfarm.live

Bon Jovi fans can also watch a live concert by the band in cinemas across Australia on June 10, tickets from bonjovievent.com

Tickets for Arena's remaining Australian concerts, in Perth, Wollongong and Canberra, are available at tinaarena.com

Crowded House will livestream a concert from New Zealand in June. Picture: Supplied

Originally published as Tina Arena's warning to her fans