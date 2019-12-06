Timmy tipped to help revive former club’s fortunes

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31 : Tim Cahill of Everton celebrates his last minute winning goal during the Barclays Premiership match between Sunderland and Everton on December 31, 2005 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

British media are reporting former Socceroo Tim Cahill will return to Everton as David Moyes' assistant manager following the sacking of Marco Silva.

Everton fired Silva on Friday morning (EDT) after the team slipped into the EPL relegation zone following the humiliating 5-2 defeat to Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Moyes is the heavy favourite to replace the Portuguese manager, with The Guardian and The Liverpool Echo among those linking former Australia international Cahill with a return to Merseyside to assist him.

Tim Cahill spent nine seasons at Goodison Park.

Silva, who arrived at Goodison Park in May 2018, left with the club 18th in the table on 14 points after they lost nine of their 15 league games this season.

"Everton Football Club can confirm that manager Marco Silva has left the club," Everton said in a statement.

"Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and the board of directors would like to thank Marco for his service over the last 18 months and wish him well for the future.

"Duncan Ferguson has taken temporary charge of the first team and will manage the side for the game against Chelsea on Saturday.

"The club aims to confirm a new permanent manager as swiftly as possible."

Silva was reported to have survived one round of emergency talks among the club's hierarchy after the home loss to Norwich City last month but his position became untenable following defeats by Leicester City and Liverpool.

Everton, against Liverpool, conceded five league goals against Liverpool for the first time since 1982, and the Portuguese coach conceded his players had buckled under the pressure at Anfield.