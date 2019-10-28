Timezone and new food court unveiled in expansion plans

WORK is set to begin at one of Ipswich's major shopping centres to create a number of new shopping, dining and entertainment areas.

Orion Springfield Central's newly unveiled expansions will offer a larger, refurbished Aldi opening November 2019, a exciting new entertainment offer launching mid-2020, and a fresh new food court experience adding to the recently opened three-story adventure playground.

Tradies will begin working on the centre's new Timezone this week, which will feature four lanes of tenpin bowling, a host of arcade games, as well as a dedicated party room.

For those wanting something with a little bit more adrenaline, Timezone will also be delivering on a state-of-the-art Laser Tag arena with an exciting theme which will be announced closer to opening.

Orion Springfield Central. Cordell Richardson

Hungry gamers will also be able to enjoy a bite to eat from all of their favourite eateries in the fresh and modern new food court which will include a alfresco area, extra seating, new family friendly pods, lounge seating and new furnishings.

The alfresco area will also provide pet friendly dining areas, adding to the centre's popular Sirius Dog Park and dog friendly Town Walk and Main St precincts. Construction is expected to commence in the new year with works complete by spring 2020.

Orion Springfield Central centre manager, Greg Plawecki, said it is important for the centre to continue to grow.

"Our centre reflects the lifestyle and needs of our community and as our region matures, it's important that we continue to deliver vibrant entertainment, leisure and cultural experiences that offer a truly engaging environment for our guests," he said.

"We're their community town centre, in addition to their local shopping centre. Our customers enjoy great dining and entertainment experiences, and we're very pleased to cater for our community and continue to add variety to their experience."