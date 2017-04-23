Times Past: Hospital was home to an Ipswich family

In the year 1900 a house at the corner of Roderick and Pring Street, Ipswich was home to Ryott Maughan, a journalist who later became a Queensland Federal Senator and State MLA.

He shared the house with his wife, three sons and three daughters.

The family home was destined to become St Andrew's Hospital.

The house was not new when the Maughans lived there, but it was remembered that a hedge with sticky light blue flower covered the front fence; pepperina tree grew close to the front fence several metres down towards the corner.

"There was a pump at the Pring Street side of the house and as we worked the great handle, clear cool water came flowing out. Bamboos grew in tangled strength, one on each side of the back gate into Pring Street and we enjoyed being on the swings hanging from the branches,” the children later recalled.

"The lamplighter who stood on his pony saddle to light the street light at the corner, reminded us that it was time to go indoors.”

At the rear of the house were stables, so the previous owners must have had horses and buggies.

The Bell family lived nearby and Mr Bell was a seed merchant who had a shop a few doors down from where Nolan's Corner was later established.

"We Maughans had no horses, but when in dire need we used horse cabs, but there was usually only one cabby on the rank outside the Ipswich Railway Station when we needed transport and there were times when we had to wait patiently for him to arrive.

"We had an immense corrugated bath but no hot water system so the water was made tepid in winter with a huge black iron kettle of hot water.

"We had washing tubs under the house and the ironing of clothes was done with three great flat irons of incredible weight which were heated on fuel stove. "Breakfasts meant the toasting of bread on red hot coals with a large toasting fork which had a handle about a yard long with 4 mostly bent prongs. There were memories of parties, going to St Paul's Anglican Church where the performance of dripping pennies onto the plate was followed by the fun of groping for their recovery.”

HOSPTIAL

Changes to the home came later when Dr J A Cameron and his brother Dr Donald Cameron saw the need for a Private Hospital in Ipswich and the Maughans needed a larger home.

They moved out and the Doctors and staff moved in. Dr J A Cameron appointed nurse Louise Wilde as the first Matron of the Hospital and the house became St Andrew's Private Hospital.

The Matron of the hospital had to maintain the best of nursing for the incoming patients and this was quite a task as she had to deal with fuel stoves, candle lights, kerosene lamps (later gas lights) and primitive conditions.

A Miss Pedley joined the "staff” in 1907 to assist Matron Wilde and she remembered the "special pans” used at that time as there was no septic or sewerage available.

Since those early days St Andrew's Private Hospital has become an ever-expanding centre for those needing to be hospitalised for varying operations and medical attention.

IPSWICH CHEMIST

Miss Margaret Ursula Kerr Minnis, a well-known Ipswich Chemist, died on October 2, 1970.

Ursula was born at Blackall, the eldest of three children of Mr & Mrs James Charles Minnis.

Mr Charles was also a chemist who had led a dedicated life of community service, as did Ursula.

Mr Minnis became Mayor of Ipswich in 1939 and served in that capacity until 1949, sometimes when Mrs Minnis was ill Ursula would act as Mayoress.

Ursula was involved as a member of the Ipswich Hospital Board, Quota Club, the Business and Professional Women's Club, Pharmacy Guild and the Rifle Club.

In her earlier days she was active in the Blackstone Ipswich Cambrian Choir, Ipswich Little Theatre Society and during the second World War served as a V.A.D.

A graduate of the Queensland college of pharmacy, Ursula with her sister Mrs Isobel Evers took over the family pharmacy in Brisbane Street, Ipswich about 1955.

A large gathering attended her funeral on October 5, 1970 and a flag on the Town Hall was a half mast in her honour.