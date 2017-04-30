26°
Times Past: Country schools of the early 1900s

Beryl Johnston | 30th Apr 2017 11:00 AM
Purga State School.
Purga State School.

IN the early 1900s, families in the country area around Ipswich were realising the need for their children to be educated.

This resulted in the establishment of many schools.

Mt Marrow: A meeting was held on Saturday April 30, 1908 at Mr C. Berlin's residence, Mount Marrow, near Thagoona, with the object of arranging for the establishment of a provisional school. It was reported 41 children would be enrolled if a school was erected.

Messrs C Berlin and A Rea promised to give an acre of land each for school grounds.

A further article in the Queensland Times of November 29, 1909 read: "The substantial state school which has been erected at Mt Marrow reflects the progressive spirit of the residents of that district.”

The new school was built high from the ground so that there was ample room underneath for children to "engage in games”.

The official opening of the school was made on November 27, 1909 by Mr DT Keogh MLA. The teacher was Mr JJ Forbes and members of the school committee were Chairman GH Hertweck, secretary AM Rea, treasurer WC Zerner, CFW Berling, T O'Shea, JC Holzwart and W Klupfel.

Mt Stradbroke: On May 14, 1907 it was stated that the new provisional school at Mt Stradbroke (almost half-way between Marburg and Glamorgan Vale) was almost completed.

Builder had been Mr C Ridsdale of Rosewood and the cost of the school had amounted to just over 105 pounds.

The official opening of the school took place on July 4, 1907 and the school committee consisted of Mr W Strassburg chairman and Mr CJ Cutler secretary. Teacher was Miss Gardiner from the Elphinstone provisional school near Clifton and there were 20 scholars enrolled.

Hessenburg School: This school in the Mt Sylvia area was closed for three weeks in September 1908 because of the resignation of the teacher MG Evans. The school reopened after the appointment of Mr James P Breusch was approved as the new teacher.

Mt Sylvia: To celebrate a further stage in the progress of the district the committee of the Mt Sylvia State School organised a picnic for the opening of the new school on September 27, 1912. It was about 1882 when the first tiny school was erected there and that satisfied the educational needs of the district for 10 years. It was then a larger school to seat 24 children was erected and the original school building turned into a residence to house the teacher.

Since 1910 the school room had become overcrowded and it was decided to build a new school building rather than add extensions to the old school. The committee purchased three acres of land on which to place the new school.

This new school was considered the finest of its size in the Lockyer and there were 70 students, head teacher was Mr JF Breusch. The school committee consisted of President H Don, treasurer L Resenleitar, secretary W Bauer others on the committee being D Dallinger, J Cannon and C Bauer. A public notice on September 30 called tenders for the purchase and removal of the old Mt Sylvia school.

A 25-strong swimming club was formed at the school in April 1911. The "Swimming Pool” was a hole in the creek 25 yards long, 20 yards wide and 12 foot deep in the middle. It was also intended to have the children instructed in lifesaving methods and rescue drill.

Mt Walker: A meeting took place at Mt Walker on September 15, 1875 to take the necessary steps to have a school erected in the district.

Three facts revealed at the meeting were (1) There wasn't a church or school within a convenient distance; (2) There were about 150 settlers in the district; (3) That a subscription list was opened to allow everyone to contribute towards the cost of the dwelling.

Limestone Ridges: A soiree was held in the provisional school at Limestone Ridges, Ipswich Reserve on Thursday 7th July, 1887 in celebration of the completion of the building.

About 100 persons were present and the Hon George Thorn, who had been specially invited to attend, presided at the public meeting afterwards. Mr Thorn in his opening speech, expressed the hope that he might yet see boys from the Limestone Ridges School, distinguish themselves at the projected Queensland University.

Limestone Ridges was located between Flinders and Harrisville in the Fassifern district.

Lockrose: Tenders were called in September 1904 for the building of a provisional school at Lockrose on the Tarampa re-purchased estate.

Residents had been endeavouring for some time to have a school established. It was decided that the school be built on the reserve near the properties of Messrs Zanke, Sempf and Marquardt. It was expected 50 children would attend the school.

Milford: The opening of the new Milford State School by Mr J Haygarth of Boonah took place on July 6, 1900.

In his speech Mr Haygarth mentioned that Milford had been known as "The Pocket” in his earlier days. Among the schools committee members were Messrs Schubring, Geiger and Grimsey.

Mt Alford: An honour stone representing the figure of an Australian soldier was unveiled at Mt Alford school, the stone had been made by Mr GF Williams of Ipswich

Boonah band supplied the patriotic music and Under-secretary for Public Instruction JD Storey carried out the official unveiling on May 28, 1918.

