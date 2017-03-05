Times Past: A history of the iconic Flour Mill

DAYS GONE BY: The Old Flour Mill in Brisbane Street as it was in the 1980s.

A NOTICE regarding the building of a Flour Mill in Ipswich was made in May 1890 when a prospectus was issued by the Ipswich Flour Milling Company Ltd.

The aims of the company were to purchase a piece of land in Ipswich close to the railway or the Bremer River and to erect a flour mill.

It was thought the mill would be able to turn out 10 bags of flour per hour.

Earlier in May a notice had appeared in the Queensland Times, which stated "The latest company proposing to establish a business in Ipswich is the Brisbane Milling company Limited”.

By June 15, 1901 the news was that a flour mill in Ipswich is to be erected shortly by M. F. Kates MLA Mr C.E. Hayes and others. Mr Kates was the founder of the wheat industry in Queensland and the Ipswich Mill was the 8th Mill, Mr Kates had erected and been connected with in Queensland since 1870.

The mill erection

Tenders for the erection of a brick flour mill and ground stores in Brisbane St, Ipswich were called in August, 1901.

Architect was G Brockwell Gill of Ipswich, the mill would measure 50ft x 27ft, be three stories high with a basement. The tender of Messrs Worley & Whitehead at 2003 pounds 2 shillings and sixpence was accepted.

Opening

The Ipswich Flour Mills was to be formally opened on March 1, 1902 and Mr J W Stack would hold the position of business manager.

He expected the mill would be prepared to deliver flour (at Brisbane prices) about the middle of March and later reported that a stock of manitoba flour could be supplied to bakers and others from March 15, 1902.

On March 20 it was reported that the erection of the building for the Ipswich Flour Mills in Brisbane St was practically completed by the contractors.

Some 3000 bags of wheat were stacked on the premises and the wheat had been brought by rail from Allora, Jondaryan, Clifton, Westbrook and other centres of the Darling Downs.

The mill had the capacity for turning out from 35 to 40 tonnes of flour a week.

First flour

On April 8, 1902 a report in the Queensland Times stated that "Flour will be made for the first time at the Ipswich flour Mills” and on April 10 this notice advised the public. Advance Ipswich - snow cloud - the best flour in the market made at the new flour mills.

The building

The flour mills which are situated in Upper Brisbane St (Top of town) consist of a substantial brick building with strong concrete foundations.

There are four floors. The mill is 50ft long and 27ft wide attached to which as a brick flour store 27ft x 40ft.

At the rear is a grain store 90ft x 27ft which may be filled with bags of grain by means of a hoist 25ft high. The grain store is of iron and wood all the rest of the buildings being of brick.

New owner

Mr John Whitehead Stack took over the Ipswich mill in August 1902 and it was reported in January 1903 "That owing to the failure of the Queensland wheat crop, all mills in this State were practically hung up for some time, but wheat from Adelaide had been brought to the mills at the cost of eight pence per bushel”.

Mr J W Stack relinquished his connection with the mill in September 1903 and it was taken over by Messrs Joseph Wigfull & C E Bland. The business became known as Wigfull & Bland and the brand of their flour was heather bell.

New businesses

The mill closed some time after this and Messrs Cribb & Foote bought the building in 1910 and used it as their stove department for some years. In 1926 the building was bought by F W Johnson & Sons and it established part of it as car sales showroom and garage until 1972. Radio station 4IP occupied the building and used the ground floor as its office, the first floor for its hundreds of records and the top floor for its broadcasting studio.

Variety in business

