32°
News

Times Past: A history of the iconic Flour Mill

Beryl Johnston | 5th Mar 2017 2:22 PM
DAYS GONE BY: The Old Flour Mill in Brisbane Street as it was in the 1980s.
DAYS GONE BY: The Old Flour Mill in Brisbane Street as it was in the 1980s.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NOTICE regarding the building of a Flour Mill in Ipswich was made in May 1890 when a prospectus was issued by the Ipswich Flour Milling Company Ltd.

The aims of the company were to purchase a piece of land in Ipswich close to the railway or the Bremer River and to erect a flour mill.

It was thought the mill would be able to turn out 10 bags of flour per hour.

Earlier in May a notice had appeared in the Queensland Times, which stated "The latest company proposing to establish a business in Ipswich is the Brisbane Milling company Limited”.

By June 15, 1901 the news was that a flour mill in Ipswich is to be erected shortly by M. F. Kates MLA Mr C.E. Hayes and others. Mr Kates was the founder of the wheat industry in Queensland and the Ipswich Mill was the 8th Mill, Mr Kates had erected and been connected with in Queensland since 1870.

The mill erection

Tenders for the erection of a brick flour mill and ground stores in Brisbane St, Ipswich were called in August, 1901.

Architect was G Brockwell Gill of Ipswich, the mill would measure 50ft x 27ft, be three stories high with a basement. The tender of Messrs Worley & Whitehead at 2003 pounds 2 shillings and sixpence was accepted.

Opening

The Ipswich Flour Mills was to be formally opened on March 1, 1902 and Mr J W Stack would hold the position of business manager.

He expected the mill would be prepared to deliver flour (at Brisbane prices) about the middle of March and later reported that a stock of manitoba flour could be supplied to bakers and others from March 15, 1902.

On March 20 it was reported that the erection of the building for the Ipswich Flour Mills in Brisbane St was practically completed by the contractors.

Some 3000 bags of wheat were stacked on the premises and the wheat had been brought by rail from Allora, Jondaryan, Clifton, Westbrook and other centres of the Darling Downs.

The mill had the capacity for turning out from 35 to 40 tonnes of flour a week.

First flour

On April 8, 1902 a report in the Queensland Times stated that "Flour will be made for the first time at the Ipswich flour Mills” and on April 10 this notice advised the public. Advance Ipswich - snow cloud - the best flour in the market made at the new flour mills.

The building

The flour mills which are situated in Upper Brisbane St (Top of town) consist of a substantial brick building with strong concrete foundations.

There are four floors. The mill is 50ft long and 27ft wide attached to which as a brick flour store 27ft x 40ft.

At the rear is a grain store 90ft x 27ft which may be filled with bags of grain by means of a hoist 25ft high. The grain store is of iron and wood all the rest of the buildings being of brick.

New owner

Mr John Whitehead Stack took over the Ipswich mill in August 1902 and it was reported in January 1903 "That owing to the failure of the Queensland wheat crop, all mills in this State were practically hung up for some time, but wheat from Adelaide had been brought to the mills at the cost of eight pence per bushel”.

Mr J W Stack relinquished his connection with the mill in September 1903 and it was taken over by Messrs Joseph Wigfull & C E Bland. The business became known as Wigfull & Bland and the brand of their flour was heather bell.

New businesses

The mill closed some time after this and Messrs Cribb & Foote bought the building in 1910 and used it as their stove department for some years. In 1926 the building was bought by F W Johnson & Sons and it established part of it as car sales showroom and garage until 1972. Radio station 4IP occupied the building and used the ground floor as its office, the first floor for its hundreds of records and the top floor for its broadcasting studio.

Variety in business

Brookes Monkey Brand soap made tin look like silver, copper like gold, glass like crystal and brassware like mirrors, Castroline a perfect lubricant will not gum, dry out or become rancid and is not affected by temperature. Only takes a small quantity to lubricate the axle thoroughly Malt extract bread was being made by Silkstone baker Mr J W Hastings. Work from the West Moreton Pottery Brassall contained white earthenware in the form of pudding basins, bedroom requisites, cups and saucers. They were the first of their kind made in Queensland and possibly Australia. You could obtain any of these items in the years 1891/92.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  beryl johnston ipswich history times past

Times Past: A history of the iconic Flour Mill

Times Past: A history of the iconic Flour Mill

LEARN more about the history of one of Ipswich's oldest buildings.

It's time to clean up, Ipswich

HELPING HAND: Jocelyn Wilson at Lake Apex as part of Clean Up Australia Day in 2015.

How few minutes can make a big difference on Clean Up Australia Day

UPDATE: Miscommunication may have led to Hendra scare

Crews work to remove biohazard material from the property at Lagoon Pocket following rumours of a Hendra Virus infection.

One horse has been euthanised on the property

Senior Matters: City embracing our senior artists

GET CREATIVE: Ipswich ArtsConnect members Jude Askew, Joe Stone, Benitta Harding, Tricia Smout, Suzanne Lewis (sitting) and Glen Smith.

Promoting many talents of those who get back to their creative side

Local Partners

Ipswich's role in the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Put March 29, 2018 in your calendar as a 'must be in Ipswich day'

It's time to clean up, Ipswich

HELPING HAND: Jocelyn Wilson at Lake Apex as part of Clean Up Australia Day in 2015.

How few minutes can make a big difference on Clean Up Australia Day

Five things to do this weekend

ADVENTURE: Get into the fun of augmented reality with Dinosaurs in the Park at Goupong Park in Collingwood Park.

Check out what's on in and around Ipswich

Shiny new event at Peak Crossing this weekend

ROCK ON: Tess and Colin Preston will host a Show 'n' Shine Family Day at the Peak Pub in Peak Crossing on March 4.

Vintage car and motorbike event to break new ground for community

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Adele in Brisbane: Star says hello in first of two shows

ADELE might be the most popular woman in the world right now, but it was the people of Brisbane she made feel special last night.

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

MKR's instant restaurants wrap up and an NCIS favourite returns.

Adele's biggest fan smashes song challenge

Adele will perform on Saturday and Sunday at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Mum listens to Adele song 1432 times in five days

The show set to save the day for one home owner at a time

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia.

Many hands made light work in the return of Selling Houses Australia

How Arnie became mates with Ipswich lad made good

LOUD AND PROUD: Former Ipswich resident Glenn Twiddle with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Naomi Rogers-Twyford at Arnie's home at Santa Monica.

Former Bundamba High student Glenn Twiddle brings Arnie Down Under

Yvonne Sampson joins the big league in new footy channel

Yvonne Sampson in Mackay

"There is nothing like rugby league."

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

ZONED FOR MAJOR CENTRES ON 744 SQM

9 South Station Road, Booval 4304

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

EXTRAORDINARY DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL 744SQM BLOCK SECONDARY BOOVAL BUSINESS AREA MULTIPLE RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT OPTIONS BUY AND HOLD FOR GROWTH...

Superb Investment - Buy 1 or 2!

4 & 6 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $280,000 each

Here is a great opportunity to get into investment market as two great investment properties hit the market. It will be your decision, you can buy one or the...

Escape to the Country

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

108 Glorious Acres ....

48 BK Road, Lake Manchester 4306

Rural 0 0 $295,000...

That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. If you love peace and seclusion, then this is a perfect spot to build your dream home. There...

108 Glorious Acres ....

48 BK Road, Lake Manchester 4306

Residential Land That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. ... $295,000...

That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. If you love peace and seclusion, then this is a perfect spot to build your dream home. There...

BE PREPARED TO BE SURPRISED!

12 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 $249,000

Finally, a really good surprise - a low maintenance brick and tile family home that has an in-ground pool for the coming hot summer months, that will rent for $270...

Beautiful Country Setting - Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

99 Australia II Drive, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Perched in an elevated position to catch the breezes and to take advantage of the commanding views over the countryside, you will be able to loose yourself in the...

Stylish Brick with Great Tenants

2 Nathan Close, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Redbank Plains where established properties can be purchased well below what it cost you to build a new property and...

LIVE AND ENTERTAIN IN STYLE AND COMFORT!

27 Hayes Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $299,000

After nearly twenty years of selling great family homes in Ipswich it was a pleasant surprise to be so totally impressed by the sheer size, quality and features of...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $289,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!