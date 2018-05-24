Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

TIME'S UP: Deadline arrives for council response to Minister

Helen Spelitis
by
24th May 2018 11:56 AM

TODAY is the deadline for the show cause notice asking Ipswich councillors why they should keep their jobs.

The councillors have written a submission in response to the notice issued by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe on May 3, however, there is no confirmation that submission has been received by the Minister's office.

Despite today's deadline, the fate of Ipswich councillors is still unclear.

Once the submission has been received, it will be considered by the Minister who says he will "give any submission due consideration".

Last week there were reports a new show cause notice could be issued after new powers to remove councillors were passed through the parliament but that has not been confirmed by the Minister's office as a possibility.

The notice issued on May 3 was a five-page document listing the 66 charges against 12 people associated with Ipswich City Council.

The QT has exclusively seen the document.

Related Items

Show More
dismissal ipswich city council local government minister stirling hinchcliffe show cause notice
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Leaked notice reveals council 'unable to restore confidence'

    premium_icon Leaked notice reveals council 'unable to restore confidence'

    Council News Councillors accused of failing to act "legally and ethically" in a five-page notice asking them to prove why they should keep their jobs.

    'She was looking down': Inattention blamed for deadly crash

    premium_icon 'She was looking down': Inattention blamed for deadly crash

    Crime Hairdresser sentenced over traffic crash that killed family man

    BAG BAN: Plastic shopping bags already being phased out

    BAG BAN: Plastic shopping bags already being phased out

    Environment Less than 40 days remain before the ban will be enforced

    Clubbing with mum, a new fitness trend

    premium_icon Clubbing with mum, a new fitness trend

    Health Dance your way through 600 calories

    • 24th May 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners