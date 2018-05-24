TIME'S UP: Deadline arrives for council response to Minister

TODAY is the deadline for the show cause notice asking Ipswich councillors why they should keep their jobs.

The councillors have written a submission in response to the notice issued by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe on May 3, however, there is no confirmation that submission has been received by the Minister's office.

Despite today's deadline, the fate of Ipswich councillors is still unclear.

Once the submission has been received, it will be considered by the Minister who says he will "give any submission due consideration".

Last week there were reports a new show cause notice could be issued after new powers to remove councillors were passed through the parliament but that has not been confirmed by the Minister's office as a possibility.

The notice issued on May 3 was a five-page document listing the 66 charges against 12 people associated with Ipswich City Council.

The QT has exclusively seen the document.