Timely win for Qld speedway champion after early setback

Ipswich speedway racer Mat Pascoe (middle) won the latest final in Bundaberg. He's pictured with second placegetter Nicholas O'Keefe (left) and third placegetter Mick Nicola. Picture: Vic Pascoe

AFTER a rare early season setback, Ipswich speedway racer Mat Pascoe is getting back on track.

The six-time Queensland champion is confident of having his engine issues resolved in time for the next state titles showdown in May.

Winning the 40 lap super sedan feature race in Bundaberg on Saturday night was a timely boost.

It was Pascoe's first victory of the new season after blowing up his engine in Toowoomba a few weeks ago.

Over the years, Mutdapilly-based racer Pascoe has set up a number of winning cars for his customers in his Sweet Chassis business at Willowbank.

So he appreciates having some customers' cars to race in while his regular vehicle is restored and finetuned in coming weeks.

"We're waiting for a motor to fix,'' Pascoe said. "Over Christmas we had trouble getting the machine work done.

"We should have it back early February hopefully.''

Pascoe's latest weekend of racing didn't finish as he would have liked in Gympie on Sunday night.

In third place with four laps to go, Pascoe's engine stalled in heavy traffic, denying him another chance for victory.

Another Ipswich racer Darren Kane took out the winning honours on the night.

Ipswich speedway racer Mat Pascoe.

Despite that disappointment, Pascoe remained upbeat as he prepares for his next round at Archerfield Speedway on Wednesday night.

"The win was pleasing and the car was going pretty good,'' he said.

"In Gympie, we struggled a little bit there.

"We're still going good but just not quite right.''

He was adjusting his gearbox today, getting ready for the Archerfield meeting.

Working on fully restoring his own car for next year, Pascoe managed a second (Kingaroy) and third (Maryborough) in earlier races driving borrowed cars.

"We're just trying to hopefully have our car back performing as soon as we can,'' he said.

With the regular Australian series postponed for 12 months due to COVID, Pascoe's main goal is successfully defending his Queensland title at Gympie next year.

"We have plenty of time (to prepare),'' he said.

Pascoe won previous Queensland titles in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2013 and 2011, along with major successes in Western Australia, NSW, Victoria and Grand Prix events.

He has an impressive resume being a three-time Australian champion after sensational title successes in 2019 (Moama), 2015 (Latrobe) and 2013 (Perth).

The Ipswich father is also encouraged to see his sons Zac and Brad continuing their racing progress against him after he helps set them up.

Apart from racing in the open super sedan ranks, the brothers compete in a separate Development Series for newcomers.

Zac, 18, already has a win (Gympie), second (Bundaberg), third (Toowoomba) and two top 10 finishes (Kingaroy and Maryborough) this year to lead the Development Series.

Younger brother Brad made his debut in Bundaberg.