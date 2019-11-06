Timely warning for parents as kids 'under too much pressure'

COACH CONCERNS: Ipswich Knights technical director Joe Fenech wants to educate parents about having realistic expectations for their kids.

COACH CONCERNS: Ipswich Knights technical director Joe Fenech wants to educate parents about having realistic expectations for their kids. Rob Williams

IT'S an annual issue that's prevalent in many sports and it's time parents considered their actions at elite level, according to one of Ipswich's leading coaches.

While Ipswich Knights technical director Joe Fenech actively supports young footballers in the Ipswich region, he has raised a valid concern after recent trials for next season.

"Some parents are putting their kids under pressure mainly to satisfy their egos,'' Fenech said.

"It's parents living vicariously through their kids.

"We have got to educate parents.

"It's not just in football.

"I think it happens in all sports at elite level.''

Before returning to the Knights in June, Fenech worked in technical director and director of regional coaching roles at centres like Cairns, Rockhampton, Gladstone and Toowoomba.

Fenech is happy with the quality of players selected through recent Knights trials.

The promising young players were chosen in teams for next year's Football Queensland National Premier Leagues (NPL) junior competitions.

"If I haven't picked you for NPL, I'm telling you now because you're not up to it,'' he said.

"I'm genuine. I'm not just going to just take anybody to fill in the numbers.

"If I see that we didn't have a level, a certain standard, I just wouldn't nominate (the team).''

While attracting good numbers of talented footballers at the Knights, Fenech again noticed what he calls an ongoing trend of certain parents expecting too much from their kids.

"We see this year-in, year-out at trials where parents take kids to three or four trials and will not accept the fact that at 9, 10, 11 and 12 years of age they are not likely to be playing professionally any time soon if at all,'' he said.

Fenech appreciates parents want the best for their kids. However, he said they need to understand what works in an elite team environment.

"A lot of them (kids) will play with the division that's too high for them, realise they are out of their depth and then give the game away,'' Fenech said.

"That's what I don't want.''

Ipswich Knights technical director Joe Fenech. Rob Williams

Fenech urged parents to work with coaches at all regional clubs in assessing their ability and appropriate grade to make them better footballers.

"In any sports, we need to determine the level that they are at,'' he said.

"That's why - speaking for myself - when I pick squads at trials, I group players of similar ability together. That way, you are all challenged to become better.''

At the Knights, Fenech recently spoke to every parent, the player and coach individually in making an assessment where they fit into the playing group. That included providing a code of conduct and viewing a short video about respect to set high standards.

"Once you accept it, I tell some other player: 'Look, sorry you haven't made this level' and give them a choice,'' Fenech said.

"You can either go and trial at another club at that level you think you are at or I'm happy to give you a Divisional spot (in the Football Brisbane competition) because that's where you fit in our grading.

"Then you've got a choice if I tell you early enough.''

Fenech urged players and parents to honour agreements with regional clubs so not to adversely affect other footballers keen to play.

"Parents need to set an example for their kids,'' the experienced coach said.

"Once you've accepted something and you've committed, you need to teach the kids that you've got to honour a commitment.''

The Knights are fielding under-13, U14, U15 and U16 teams in the restructured 2020 NPL junior competition.

The club also has under-18, under-20 and senior men's side in next year's Queensland Premier League competition.

Kick-off dates for the 2020 season were yet to be finalised, although they were expected to be some time in February.

Fenech urged Football Queensland officials to lock in their 2020 schedule plans.

"Forward planning is vital and preparing a pre-season training program is difficult when coaches do not know when the season is to commence,'' the passionate coach said.