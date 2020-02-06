Timely warning for drivers

Police are urging drivers to slow down, put your lights on and allow extra time for travel in the current downpours across the Ipswich region.

Three accidents kept ambulance crews busy overnight.

In North Ipswich a stable female patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital for observation following a two-vehicle crash on Pine Mountain Road at 7.10pm.

In Goodna this morning around 5.13am a patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital following a single-vehicle crash on the Ipswich Motorway.

In Karana Downs last night a male patient in his 40s with chest and facial injuries was transported in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on College Road at 6.30pm.

The Department of Road Safety has reminded drivers in wet conditions to:

-drive slowly-to avoid aquaplaning and skidding

-drive with your lights on so you can be seen

-use your air conditioner or demister to keep your windscreen clear of condensation

-double the distance between you and the car in front

-avoid braking suddenly or accelerating or turning quickly-to reduce your chances of skidding

-do not drive on unsealed roads

-use road line markings to stay in the middle of your lane-in wet weather it is more important than ever to stay in the correct position on the road

-do not drive on roads covered with water (even partially covered)

-watch out for landslides-heavy rain can cause layers of rock and soil to move

stay away from stagnant water by the side of the road (it can be very bad for your health).

Kelsey Warner, an advanced care paramedic with the Queensland Ambulance Service says that these crashes happened in the rain, but thankfully no serious injuries.

"The rain is here to stay for the rest of the week, so we'd urge motorists to show patience on the roads. It's better to arrive a few minutes later due to heavy rain than to be injured in a crash. Drive at a speed that is suitable to the conditions, ensure your lights are on, leave a greater distance between you and the car in front of you.

"Keep a good eye on other motorists in poor visibility and most importantly please avoid flood waters.

"It's not worth losing your vehicle or your life, it only takes a small amount of fast moving water to wash away a vehicle."

The heavy rain is expected to continue until at least lunchtime, and it will remain wet with heavy showers for the next few days.