Timely ton inspires Ipswich Logan Brilliant Wood guides Hornets into Grand Final

BREAKTHROUGH: Ipswich Logan celebrates after Harry Wood picked up a wicket against Wests at Baxter Oval on Sunday en-route to the Premier Grade Grand Final. Picture: Rob Williams.

“It is unbelievable,” Ipswich Logan Hornets coach Aaron Moore said after his team steamrolled Wests at Baxter Oval on the weekend to qualify for the Queensland Premier Grade grand final.

“There are some very excited boys.”

Needing just a draw, the Hornets knew batting long would give them the best chance of progressing.

They did exactly that, setting up the favourable result with an exceptional batting display, grafting their way into day two in challenging conditions before the pacemen added the polish.

With a season of dedication going on the line, Harry Wood stepped up and produced an astonishing all-round semi-final performance.

The standout played with impeccable patience and timing on his way to a masterful 112 from 233.

Wood was not a lone matchwinner.

Levi Thomson-Matthews set the tone at the top of the order, digging in for his 56 from 156 deliveries.

Sam ‘Ted’ Doggett also added a vital 29 on the second morning as the tail wagged, soaking up time and frustrating their rivals.

With a defendable but not insurmountable total of 297 on the board, the job was only half done.

The time in the middle was the perfect warm-up for the leader of the attack who has been rampant since Christmas.

In windy conditions, the Duke was not swinging as it has been at other times but Doggett and Wood found a way.

Bowling tight lines at speed, they wore down the Wests line-up.

Playing against his old club and brother Brendon, no love was lost as Doggett collected yet another five wicket haul for the season.

Wood backed the ton up with the ball to clinch man of the match.

Showing remarkable stamina, he locked down one end, delivering 28 of the 61.6 overs bowled on his way to 4/50.

Supporting his brother, Jack Wood also jagged a wicket to set up the date with University.

Coach Aaron Moore lauded the heroics of tireless marathon man Harry Wood.

“Harry is a big game player,” he said.

“It was outstanding from him.

“Ted was very good again.

“The Duke wasn’t as responsive as it normally has been but they were able to build pressure.”

The situation could have been even better for the Hornets who lost several wickets late on the first day but it is all academic now.

Moore said his men were riding on a high and loaded with confidence as they approached their opportunity to secure the club’s first ever trophy in the state’s highest competition.

“The boys are stoked,” he said.

“They are full of belief, which is fantastic.”

Moore said reaching the decider was a significant achievement for all involved with the Hornets.

“It’s a great thing for the club,” he said.

“All of our supporters and coaching staff are good loyal people.

“They are really good people.”

University is a wonderful side, endowed with quality and considerable skill.

With the four-day final to be contested over the next two weekends at Allan Border Field, Ipswich Logan has a monumental task ahead of them.

They have not beaten University this season, however, their improved form in the two-day part of the competition would suggest the Hornets are best-suited to the longer format of the final.

Moore said the keys would be concentrating on what they had done well all year.

“We’ve based our season on partnerships with both bat and ball,” he said.

“We need to be as patient as we can and trust in that plan.

“The rest will take care of itself.”

