Timely pre-Christmas gift helps Marburg deliver fine racing

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

AS you will see below, Racing Queensland is playing "Santa" this year, and that is great news.

On the Marburg Pacing Association (MPA) front, we have managed to complete our TAB facility and we are mightily pleased.

What was originally proposed as a transportable item is now a rock solid, totally "disabled compliant" building, which opened last Sunday for the first time.

More major improvements are planned for the future.

The MPA thanks each and every member of the public who came to our race meetings, and wish you, one and all, a magic Christmas, and a prosperous New year to come.

Your on-course presence, enjoying our country harness racing, is much appreciated.

Keep on coming.

RQ funding boost most welcome

IN early December, Racing Queensland announced an additional $15.5 million in funding as part of an Industry Investment Plan. That will commence from January 1.

Under the plan, which will benefit almost 40,000 Queensland participants, RQ will deliver increased prize money, investment in QBRED and payments to drivers, along with infrastructure grants and higher club payments.

The plan will inject $600,000 per annum into the QBRED incentive breeding scheme, which will see the first-win bonus rise from $10,000 to $12,000.

Additionally, both 3YO Triads will increase to $100,000 Group 1 features.

In accordance with clause 8.2 (b) of the 2021 QBRED Terms and Conditions, these changes are now reflected in the T&C's.

The plan will also deliver $700,000 per annum in increased prize money, including increasing and elevating mares feature races with a $100,000 Group 1 race during the Constellations carnival in July.

There will also be increases to metropolitan races with base 'Band' level stakes rising to $14,660 for 12 horse fields (2138m) and $14,060 for 10 horse fields (1660m).

The increase in funding will ensure connections of runners that run sixth through to last receive at least $300 in all races over $12,000, as well as the payment to first place also set to increase.

Finally, a $250,000 per annum increase will see driver fees increased from $60 to $70 per drive - up from $45 two years ago.

As part of these enhancements, RQ will also make a change to the current $50 float rebate which will now be paid as prize money to the owners.

For consistency, this will mean all prize money (other than drivers' fees) will now be paid directly to the owners.

Since 2017, returns to participants across the three codes have grown from $174 million to $223 million heading towards the strategic ambition of $250 million.

Honour board

THE festive season did not upset the status quo on the drivers totem pole this week with siblings Narissa and Pete McMullen sharing the "sulky sitting" honours on four wins apiece. On the training side, some variation occurred with Kay Crone and Ben Battle giving Chantal Turpin a shake. All three stables produced two winners over the period.

Most pleasing was My Ultimate Hell at Marburg for Wayne Davis.

Ipswich factor: 20/44.

Albion Park, December 18: Sonny Orlando (Narissa McMullen for Julie Mason); Last Place Lucy (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Trioli (Ben Battle); Havana magic (Trent Moffat for Kay Crone).

Albion Park, December 19: Paravani (Matt Elkins); Speedy Dominic (Narissa McMullen for Steve Cini).

Marburg, December 20: Butcher Feel Good (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell); Teachers Pet (Pete McMullen for Peter Greig); Royal Princess (Pete McMullen for Peter Greig); My Ultimate Hell (Hayden Barnes for Wayne Davis); Headwin (Ben Battle); Donny Jones (Narissa McMullen for Ron Wells); Adreniline Rush (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer).

Albion Park, December 22: Ignite (Paul Diebert for Denis Smith); Orlando Jolt (Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham); Delightful Reason (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis); Bondi Shake (Hayden Barnes for Alistair Barnes); Feel The Reign (Chantal Turpin).

Redcliffe, December 23: Manila Playboy (Kelli Dawson for Shane Fraser); Come At Me (Matt Crone for Kay Crone).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park on Saturday night.

R1: Box trifecta 8: My Mate Pog (N Dawson)-Carla Clare (L Cain)-Lilac Flash (K Rasmussen).

R2: Box trifecta 1-3-8: Dennington Heights (Z Chappenden)-Roll With Rocky (N Dawson)-Mach Le More (S Graham).

R3: Quinella 2-3: Having The Faith (Z Chappenden) and Highview Freddy (D Veivers).

R4: Quinella 1-2: Pacific Drums (B Barnes) and Lenny The Legend (C Butler).

R5: Box trifecta 3-4-9: Always A Secret (S Graham)-Viewbytherock (M Gee)-Bomb Suit (L Cain).

R6: Quinella 2-6: Clarkey (A Saanderson) and Sparkling Cullect (C Butler).

R7: Quinella 3-4: Tactical Response (D Veivers) and Letskatchmeifucan (A Garrard).

R8: Quinella 2-7: Nimah Franco (G Dixon) and Pelosi (A Garrard).

R9: Box trifecta 2-5-6: Torfino Mist (A Sanderson)-Needabacardi (B Barnes)-Garland Greene (N Dawson).

R10: Quinella 1-7: Going For Gold (B Barnes) and Headwin (B Battle).