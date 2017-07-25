Iconic Ipswich nightclub set for seventh makeover

Cocktails nightclub owners served their last drinks and locked the doors on venue close to two years ago.

THE seventh makeover for an iconic Brisbane St building in a little more than two decades is expected to be the most glamorous to date.

The old Cocktails venue on Brisbane St is all but a hazy memory for many Ipswich part-goers but managers of a new nightclub set to transform the premises have safety, new ladies loos and an upmarket vibe in store for the derelict venue.

Building leasee and Switch Nightclub manager Andre Samra has bold plans for the building including selfie-friendly ladies bathrooms, a schmick new vibe, luxe booth seats and plenty of jobs for Ipswich bar staff.

He's got a "couple of hundred" thousand dollars to spend and is confident the cash will go along way in transforming Ipswich's party scene.

It will breathe new life into the building which has been locked up since what was Cocktails nightclub owners served their last drinks and locked the doors on venue close to two years ago.

Switch Nightclub is the seventh make-over for the site, with the old bank originally turned into a The Vault in 1994.

The name later changed to The Volt, then transformed to Club City in the mid 1990s.

Past venue managers can remember it being called Players in 1999, then Cocktails from 2010 and Cocktails Duelling Piano Bar in May 2015, months before it finally closed.

Can you remember the Brisbane St building having a different title? Let us know at qt@qt.com.au or comment below.