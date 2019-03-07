COSTCO: Delays, delays and more delays dog supermarket giant

Costco's opening has been pushed back almost six months now.

DESPITE promises of an opening date two weeks ago, Costco have declined to comment on when their Bundamba store will open.

The eagerly anticipated supermarket warehouse has been in the works for more than two years, with rumours surrounding its construction going back even further.

However there appears to be significant issues with the opening as this is the third instance of the retailer pushing back the date.

COSTCO OPENING TIMELINE:

July 19, 2017: Costco store officially announced for Bundamba.

August 7, 2017: Company eyes off current site on Ashburn Rd, behind the Puma Service Station.

September 5, 2017: Costco announce opening date of November 29, 2018.

October 26, 2018: Costco push opening date back until the new year.

October 29, 2018: Costco Australia managing director Patrick Noone emails members saying extended roadworks responsible for delay.

November 14, 2018: A Costco spokesperson confirms the QT there is no official opening date except for 'early next year'.

November 29, 2018: Costco posts to Facebook: "Just a reminder to our QLD members, although the Ipswich warehouse was originally scheduled to open this month, and despite the best efforts of our contractors, we cannot open until the roadwork upgrades and related services are completed. For this reason, we will be delaying the opening until the new year, with a date to be announced."

January 4, 2019: Costco release photographs inside the massive warehouse.

January 22, 2019: Council and Costco trade letters regarding roadworks and development plan modifications. Plans for soft opening of service station and membership office also postponed.

February 14, 2019: Costco said it will announce an opening date within the next week.

March 6, 2019: Costco declines to comment on opening date.

A Google profile indicates the store will be open in April, however many locals aren't holding their breath.

With little stock inside the warehouse and contractors finishing the 825-space carpark, the sheer size of the 13,750sq m facility is magnified.

The American retail giant has remained quiet about its development schedule since delaying the November opening of the warehouse.

The $50 million construction project will create about 90 jobs and on completion, Costco will employ about 280 full-time and part-time workers when doors open.

There will be car parking for 825 vehicles and a Costco service station for traffic visiting Citiswich and along the adjoining Ipswich Motorway, Cunningham and Warrego highways.

Work started on the site in November 2017 and already the massive warehouse has taken shape and signs have been added to the building and the nearby petrol station.