Timed to perfection: ‘Pretty special day’, stunning victory

Ipswich Hornets captain Anthony Wilson remained unbeaten after sharing in a record partnership and guiding his team to victory. Picture: Cordell Richardson

THE latest record-breaking Ipswich Hornets partnership was timed to perfection.

Not only did the 171 run seventh-wicket stand set new standards at the Queensland Premier Cricket club, it highlighted the longevity and class of loyal captain Anthony Wilson.

The impressive four-wicket win over the Scorchers also provided some much-needed momentum for the Hornets as they chase another finals spot in the first grade cricket competition.

Fine team man Wilson said it was a "pretty special day'' at Walker Oval.

While satisfied with his eighth century at the club and remaining unbeaten on 135, Wilson praised Hornets newcomer and wicketkeeper Jake Cross for his 81 run effort at such an crucial time.

"We were not in a great position at about 5/90 and then 6/170 but Jake came out and really had the ability to do that,'' Wilson said.

"He batted probably the best I've ever seen him play to be honest.

"He was really calm. He is renowned for his big hitting and that sort of thing but he did the team thing and knocked it around basically.''

For the ever-dependable skipper, his latest unbeaten innings went with his 150 not out scored in an earlier one-day game this season.

However, Wilson said most satisfying on Saturday was sealing a vital victory "to stay alive'' in the two-day competition.

"It's always nice to get runs when your team needs them,'' he said.

The Hornets are 0.25 point outside the top four for the semi-finals.

Ipswich cricket historian Wayne Jones said the 171 run record between Wilson and former Souths cricketer Cross overhauled the previous 111 run stand between Brent Potbury and Geoff Paulsen against Norths at Kedron on September 10, 2015.

The latest lower order matchwinning effort was also the highest Hornets partnership for any wicket against the Scorchers.

The previous best was 145 between Wilson and his brother Dan at Baxter Oval on October 15, 2016.

Ipswich Hornets coach Aaron Moore.

Hornets head coach Aaron Moore was delighted with the team's first win of the new year, after beating Valleys before Christmas.

"It was phenomenal really,'' Moore said.

Chasing 343 for victory, the Hornets finished with 7/352 after the incredible stand between left-handed captain Wilson and right-handed wicketkeeper Cross.

"It (the partnership) was the perfect mix of aggression and smart batting,'' Moore said.

Before Wilson and Cross came to the crease, Wilson and Lachlan Prince had featured in a much needed 80 run stand.

However, Moore was impressed how well they rotated the strike under pressure.

"When Lachy fell (for 32) they still had a job to do,'' Moore said.

"We just needed that one partnership and Anthony and Jake just timed it to perfection really.''

Moore also praised speedster Sean Lutter for his earlier 4/108 haul.

"Seanie probably gave us a chance to win,'' the coach said.

"He was hostile again and he got us off to a great start.''

Brisbane Heat replacement player Jack Wood returned to the team after completing his Big Bash League commitments.

The Hornets next two-day match starts on Saturday morning at Walker Oval against third-placed Redlands.

However, only a handful of points separate the top sides with the Hornets now in fifth spot, just behind Wests.

The Hornets Second Graders drew their latest match against Sunshine Coast at Buderim.

The Hornets first grade women lost their Sunday clash with Valleys.

However, the Hornets second graders were successful in both their latest games against Sandgate Redcliffe and Sunshine Coast.

Laidley captain and spinner Alex Welsh played a key role in restricting Centrals. Picture: Gary Reid

On the first day of the latest Cricket Ipswich first grade round matches, Laidley have established a handy 45 run advantage over main rivals Centrals.

Centrals could only manage 81 at Bichel Oval before Laidley compiled 6/127.

Laidley captain Alex Welsh snared 4/17 off his 11 overs.

Former Queensland Country opener Ben O'Connell guided Laidley to a comfortable position being 61 not out.

Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder and Northsiders hold the upper hand over Brothers and the Redbacks respectively in the other two-day matches.

The Ipswich Pioneers were unsuccessful in their quest to win the Plunkett Cup final at Limestone Park.

The Pioneers could only manage 115 chasing Sub Districts' 167.

STATE OF PLAY

Qld Premier Grades

Ipswich Hornets v Sunshine Coast Scorchers

1st Grade at Walker Oval

Scorchers 1st Innings (resuming at 9/331)

Extras (4b 7lb 1w 8nb) 20

Total (97.4ov) 342

Bowling: Adam Smith 17/2/51/2; Harry Wood 9/3/29/1; Sean Lutter 25/2/108/4; Dylan McAteer 18/0/82/0; Michael Topp 10/4/12/0; Dan Wilson 18/2/43/2; Jack Wood 0.4/0/6/1.

Hornets 1st Innings

Harry Austin c Matthews b Gardiner 26 (84)

Levi Thomson-Mathews b Maher 8 (14)

Dan Wilson c Marthews b Maher 28 (74)

Harry Wood c Turnbull b Maher 15 (28)

Jack Wood b Maher 13 (19)

Anthony Wilson not out 135 (164)

Lachlan Prince c&b Day 32 (49)

Jake Cross c Turnball b Olsen 81 (106)

Michael Topp not out 4(2)

Extras (1lb 9nb) 10

Total (88.3ov) 7/352

FoW: 22, 58, 74, 85, 96, 176, 347

Bowling: B. Maher 19/4/65/4; J. Tyson 15/3/76/0; A. Day 22/6/53/1; S. Gardiner 8/0/45/1; T. Olsen 5/1/27/1; B. Bester 11/0/52/0; A. Lovell 8/0/28/0; J. Matthews 0.3/0/5/0.

Hornets won by four wickets

2nd Grade at Buderim

Scorchers 1st Innings (resuming at 6/295)

Total (93.3ov) 8dec350

Bowling: Josh Creevey 24/5/87/1; Jacob Waters 11.3/0/55/0; Rowan Lutter 20/5/60/3; Noah Emerson 22/6/60/2; Will Trigar 13/2/60/2; Harry Meikeljohn 3/0/24/0.

Hornets 1st Innings

Ethan Ramsbotham c Book b Cook 46 (108)

Matt Andrews c Gear b Cook 17 (58)

Nick De Giusti c Wigginton b Griggs 38 (72)

Noah Emerson lbw Cook 35 (85)

Greg Carter c Book b b Griggs 21 (49)

Jacob Anderson b Cook 8 (35)

Rowan Lutter c Mahaffey b Gear 11 (44)

Will Trigar c Wigginton b Cook 8 (38)

Dylan McAteer b Griggs 22 (36)

Jacob Waters not out 0 (23)

Josh Creevey not out 0 (4)

Total (91ov) 9/218

FoW: 58, 82, 123, 164, 170, 184, 192, 198, 218

Bowling: L. Chick 17/4/50/0; I. Kelsey 10/1/41/0; K. Griggs 17/8/20/3; M. Cook 35/14/66/5; J. Wigginton 5/0/12/0; D. Cummins 4/0/16/0; B. Gear 3/0/9/1.

Match drawn.

Women's Cricket

1st Grade: Valleys 4/334 (50) - Lexie Muller 63 (58); Ella Harvey 4/60 (6) defeated Ipswich Hornets 180 (46.1) - Ellie Johnston 61 (53), Ruth Johnston 49 (46).

2nd Grade T20s

Round 11: Ipswich Hornets 7/89 (19) - Lucy Neumann 33* (50), Arya Pal 10 (16), Macy Hauser 10* (11) defeated Sandgate Redcliffe 2/88 (20) - Sarah Walker 1/16 (4), Jasmine Lewis 1/16 (3).

Round 12: Ipswich Hornets 4/116 (20) - Lucy Neumann 36* (48), Jaimie Lee Strang 44 (56) defeated Sunshine Coast 8/111 (20) - Sarah Walker 3/25 (4), Trinity Doyle 1/11 (3), Jordan Spilsbury 4/1/15/3.

Plunkett Cup grand final

1 - Ipswich Pioneers v 2 - Sub Districts at Limestone Park

Sub Districts Innings

H. Kumar c Armstrong b Coleman 27

R. Butler lbw Salton 6

Brodie Dwyer b J. Mitchell 32

M. White c ? b Coleman 0

A. Mansuri c ? b Coleman 18

D. Gunn c Armstrong b Coleman 1

O. Thompson run out 11

H. Frisk c ? b Baker 18

Vaughan Oldham c Armstrong b Salton 21

S. Jenkins not out 10

J. Eden c Armstrong b Mackay 13

Extras (3lb 6w 1nb) 10

Total (49.1ov) 167

FoW: 14, 61, 61, 77, 89, 90, 113, 143, 144, 167

Bowling: Dom Salton 10/0/35/2; Darrin Mitchell 10/1/14/0; Matt Baker 9/0/34/1; Joel Mitchell 10/0/41/1; Ray Coleman 10/0/35/4; Craig Mackay 1.1/0/5/1.

Pioneers Innings

Cody Danziel b Eden 5

Caleb Doyle b Bartlett 19

Marcus Brits lbw Oldham 0

Ross Mitchell lbw Bartlett 16

Braydon Armstrong c ? b Eden 17

Matt Baker b Bartlett 0

Craig Mackay run out 33

Dom Salton c ? b Kumar 1

Thomas Hall b Kumar 2

Joel Mitchell c ? b Kumar 14

Ray Coleman not out 1

Extras (2lb 5w) 7

Total (39.3ov) 115

FoW: 16, 19, 33, 45, 45, 95, 96, 97, 112, 115

Bowling: Vaughan Oldham 8/1/29/1; J. Eden 9/1/25/2; N. Bartlett 5/1/9/3; S. Jenkins 10/0/27/0; A. Mansuri 4/0/15/0; H. Kumar 3.3/1/8/3.

Cricket Ipswich

1st Division (Round 13 of 16)

Laidley District v Central Districts at Bichel Oval

Centrals 1st Innings

Wayne Jones c O'Connell b Dean 9 (12)

Tim Weber c Reisenleiter b Emerson 3 (19)

Lachlan Vellacott c Wilson b Dean 10 (8)

Caleb Risson c Dean b Neuendorf 1 (28)

Harry Dobson c O'Connell b Dean 16 (15)

Tom Cupit lbw Welsh 1 (24)

Braydon Osborne lbw Crack 14 (57)

Jamie Koch b Welsh 3 (12)

Alex Dell not out 10 (42)

Brendan Ashton c Emerson b Welsh 6 (26)

Campbell Moore b Welsh 0 (1)

Extras (3b 5lb) 8

Total (41ov) 81

FoW: 12, 12, 22, 40, 40, 44, 50, 68, 81, 81.

Bowling: Liam Dean 9/3/22/3; Terry Emerson 8/3/21/1; Shanley Neuendorf 6/5/2/1; Alex Welsh 11/2/17/4; Craig Crack 6/1/10/1; Ben O'Connell 1/0/1/0.

Laidley 1st Innings

Ben O'Connell not out 61 (121)

Josh Reisenleiter c Risson b Dell 9 (16)

Chris Wilson c Cupit b Dell 4 (5)

Michael Sippel c Risson b Ashton 32 (41)

Alex Welsh lbw Vellacott 5 (8)

Shanley Neuendorf c Osborne b Moore 0 (8)

Terry Emerson b Jones 0 (4)

Jared Adamski not out 5 (9)

Extras (4b 4lb 1w 2nb) 11

Total (35ov) 6/127

FoW: 25, 31, 82, 93, 107, 108

Bowling: Alex Dell 9/2/31/2; Lachlan Vellacott 17/2/62/1; Brendan Ashton 3/0/14/1; Campbell Moore 2/0/5/1; Wayne Jones 4/1/7/1.

Laidley lead by 45 runs

Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder v Brothers at Marsden No.4

Thunder 1st Innings

Tobias Nugter c Conway b Towne 6 (24)

Braydon Armstrong c Meier b Conway 33 (89)

Todd Anderson b Cumming 0 (11)

Lee Watts c Meier b Towne 0 (3)

Aaron Nugter b Cumming 1 (10)

Mitch Raine c R. Griffiths b Conway 57 (57)

Nick Raine c L. Griffiths b Bilyj 65 (56)

Lucas Sefont lbw Mackay 3 (10)

Blayde Klass not out 18 (38)

Ray Coleman b Cumming 17 (17)

Thomas Hall b Cumming 4 (2)

Extras (1b 7lb 2w 1nb) 11

Total (52.4ov) 215

FoW: 17, 17, 18, 21, 105, 108, 151, 182, 211, 215

Bowling: Craig Cumming 14.4/6/37/4; Paddy Towne 7/2/14/2; Lachlan Bilyj 11/1/47/1; Craig Mackay 9/1/61/1; Mick Conway 11/0/48/2.

Brothers 1st Innings

Joel Hall not out 49 (76)

Regan Griffiths lbw Klass 4 (13)

Lachlan Griffiths retired hurt 6 (33)

Zac Proffke b Anderson 17 (22)

Lachlan Bilyj not out 9 (18)

Extras (2lb) 2

Total (27ov) 2/87

FoW: 5, 60

Bowling: Blayde Klass 5/3/3/1; Ray Coleman 6/1/21/0; Lucas Sefont 6/1/19/0; Todd Anderson 7/2/33/1; Thomas Hall 3/1/9/0.

South East Redbacks v Northsiders at Raleigh Oval

Redbacks 1st Innings

Kyle Ladlay lbw Harsant 31 (66)

Callum Chandler c N. Fisher b Salton 1 (10)

Daniel Hamilton run out (Z. Fisher/Greensill) 9 (22)

Lochana Shalanka b Cumming 0 (6)

Arif Perera b Harsant 6 (28)

Ethan Acutt b Z. Fisher 6 (5)

Nick O'Connell c N. Fisher b Z. Fisher 8 (12)

Nick Berg c Krings b Cumming 17 (37)

Raj Gurram lbw Harsant 5 (14)

Kris Hoffman lbw Cumming 3 (9)

Lachlan Kammholz not out 10 (14)

Extras (4b 1w 1nb) 6

Total (37ov) 102

FoW: 8, 22, 23, 48, 55, 61, 63, 76, 85, 102

Bowling: Kevin Cumming 13/1/34/3; Dom Salton 9/3/14/1; Zach Fisher 6/0/27/2; Mitch Harsant 9/2/23/3.

Northsiders 1st Innings

Stephen Humphreys c&b Berg 16 (28)

Jordan Alegre c Acutt b Gurrum 47 (75)

Corey Flood c Gurram b Kammholz 2 (11)

Nick Verrenkamp not out 61 (89)

Shane Krings not out 26 (56)

Extras (2b 1nb) 3

Total (43ov) 3/155

FoW: 29, 35, 79

Bowling: Arif Perera 9/1/30/0; Daniel Hamilton 6/3/10/0; Nick Berg 4/0/10/1; Lachlan Kammholz 4/0/22/1; Callum Chandler 3/0/14/0; Raj Gurram 3/0/12/1; Kris Hoffman 4/1/26/0; Nick O'Connell 6/0/20/0; Lochana Shalanka 4/1/9/0.

Northsiders lead on first innings by 53 runs

2nd Division (Round 12 of 15)

Northsiders 9 dec239 - Cody Danziel 15, Caleb Doyle 84, Trent Kammholz 32, Brent Croker 14, Ash McPaul 20, Billy Harsant 25, Greig Cumming 33* v Redbacks 3/7 -

Billy Harsant 2/5 (3.2), Taylor Weier 1/0 (2).

Centrals 141 v Laidley 2/59.

Thunder 9dec257 - Zane Hogan 84, Fletcher Madden 79, Ben Donnelly 11, Macauley Rapmund 11, Byron Yule 11, Jap Singh 28*, Ryan Harrison 11*; Brent Gill 2/39, Cade Banditt 1/49, Nick Conway 2/32, Madhava Rao 2/22, Jamie Hamilton 2/33 v Brothers 1/16 -

Josh Ryan 2*, Xavier Vasta 8, Alfonso Jimenez 0*; Nathan Turner 1/0 (1).

3rd Division (Round 17 of 24)

Bundamba Strollers White 2/179 (18.2) - Luke Muggeridge 76*, Brian Murphy 11, Jamie Reid 48, Luke Boettcher 12* defeated Laidley 5/177 (40) - Luke Muggeridge 1/14 (6), Dean Granzien 1/18 (5), David Dalton 2/25 (6), Steve Kuhnke 1/10 (2).

Redbacks 252 (34.1) - Jason Brennan 1/28 (5), Dave Frampton 3/42 (8), Nathan Danziel 1/34 (4), Cameron Beutel 1/55 (6), Harry Black 3/31 (5.1), Kynan Baartz 1/8 (1) defeated Northsiders 114 (28.1) - Cameron Beutel 39, extras 40.

Strollers Blue 5/184 (18) - Rhyan Phoenix 76, Brad Cumming 59, Mattew Wild 14*

defeated Thunder 177 (39.4) - Anthony Keasey 3/24 (7), Mattew Wild 4/13 (6.4), Aiden Whitlock 1/23 (5), Rhyan Phoenix 1/18 (5), Jacob Park 1/30 (3).