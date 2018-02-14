‘Time traveller’s’ weirdly specific predictions

A 'TIME traveller' who claims he is from 2030 has passed a lie-detector test while revealing a number of his eerily specific predictions for the future.

In an eerie YouTube video, the man known only as Noah, whose face and voice have been distorted to hide his identity due to his fears he might be 'assassinated', makes a number of wild claims including that the 2030 US president will be a random person named 'Illana Remikee.'

He also says that humans will reach Mars in 2028 - the same year time travel will be discovered, and that Google Glass-style robots will take over the world.

The interview begins with him being asked: 'Are you an actual time traveller from the year 2030?'

He responds with a yes and the word 'true' appears in large green letters, meaning he believes he is telling the truth.

Noah then claims he has 'hard evidence' to back up his predictions but isn't sure that he can't reveal what that is because it might cause a paradox.

He says his mission is to tell those alive now what the world has in store, and says he has risked his life to travel back in time.

Noah attracted the world's attention in November last year when a video went viral of him claiming he had seen the year 2030.

He appeared visibly shaken in the bizarre clip, speaking with a distorted American accent, saying: "I want to be clear ... my sole objective is to prove to you that time travel exists.

"In fact I, myself, am a time traveller."

He claimed he was 50 years old but had taken an age-reversing drug to make him 25 again.

He added that his "natural year", where he belongs, was 2021, but he had been "fired" and was now stuck in the present day.

A self-confessed depression and anorexia sufferer, Noah said that 2028 would be the year that private organisations admit to the world that time travel is real, after knowing about it since 2003.

The man says he hides his identity to avoid the risk of being assassinated.

He also said that electric and self-driving cars would be drastically improved and that virtual reality and artificial intelligence will be all the rage within the next four years.

He adds that a popular wearable device like a Google Glass will be everywhere, and everyone will use them to immerse themselves in virtual reality.

Donald Trump will win the 2021 US presidential election, according to Noah's predictions, and renewable energy will take off.

Despite his outlandish and specific theories, Noah has attracted sceptics, with some people claiming he is mad, while others say his predictions aren't hard to guess.