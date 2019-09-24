Time to take out the trash, kerbside collection is on again

IT'S that time of year again - kerbside collection is here.

From October 7 until December 13, homes from Amberley to Springfield Lakes can take advantage of Ipswich City Council's free kerbside collection service.

Items Accepted

Furniture

Household appliances and white goods (excluding appliances containing refrigerant such as fridges, freezers and air conditioners).

Carpet and lino

Bath and laundry tubs

Wood products

Bicycles

Outdoor play equipment (must be dismantled)

Items Not Accepted

Explosives and ammunition

Hot ash or material that is smouldering or aflame

Appliances containing refrigerant such as fridges, freezers and conditioner

Lengths of timber longer than one meter

Vegetation (green waste)

Dirt and stones

Bricks and concrete

Commercial builders waste

Car/ truck/ machinery parts, batteries and tyres

General household waste (food scraps)

Pain and paint tins

Fuel tins

Hazardous waste including: clinical, chemicals, oils, asbestos and liquids

Gas bottles

Glass and mirrors (whole and broken)

Collection Guidelines

Items do not exceed two (2) cubic metres in volume (one small box trailer)

Items can be easily and safety lifted by two people

No sharp or dangerous objects are placed on kerbside

Piles are tidy on the footpath and roadway is kept clear

Doors are removed from cupboards

Outdoor play equipment is to be dismantled

Collection Suburbs and Dates

Week 1 - Monday, October 7 - Friday, October 11

Amberley

Ashwell

Blacksoil

Blackstone

Calvert

Ebenezer

Grandchester

Haigslea

Ironbark

Jeebropilly

Karrabin

Lanefield

Lower Mount Walker

Marburg

Mount Forbes

Mount Marrow

Mount Mort

Muirlea

Peak Crossing

Pine Mountain

Rosewood

Tallegalla

Thagoona

The Bluff

Walloon

Woolshed

Wulkuraka

Week 2 - Monday, October 14 - Friday, October 18

Basin Pocket

Coalfalls

East Ipswich

Ipswich

Leichhardt

Mores Pocket

Newtown

North Ipswich

Sadliers Crossing

Tivoli

Woodend

Week 3 - Monday, October 21 - Friday, October 25

Barellan Point

Brassall

Chuwar

Karalee

North Tivoli

West Ipswich

Week 4 - Monday, October 28 - Friday, November 1

Churchill

Deebing Heights

Flinders View

Goolman

Mutdapilly

Purga

Ripley

South Ripley

White Rock

Willowbank

Yamanto

Week 5 - Monday, November 4 - Friday, November 8

Eastern Heights

One Mile

Raceview

Silkstone

Week 6 - Monday, November 11 - Friday, November 15

Booval

Bundamba

Dinmore

Ebbw Vale

Goodna

North Booval

Riverview

Week 7 - Monday, November 18 - Friday, November 22

Redbank

Redbank Plains

Week 8 - Monday, November 25 - Friday, November 29

Bellbird Park

Camira

Collingwood Park

Gailes

Week 9 - Monday, December 2 - Friday, December 6

Augustine Heights

Brookwater

Spring Mountain

Springfield

Springfield Central

Week 10 - Monday, December 9 - Friday, December 13

Springfield Lakes