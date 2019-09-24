Time to take out the trash, kerbside collection is on again
IT'S that time of year again - kerbside collection is here.
From October 7 until December 13, homes from Amberley to Springfield Lakes can take advantage of Ipswich City Council's free kerbside collection service.
Items Accepted
- Furniture
- Household appliances and white goods (excluding appliances containing refrigerant such as fridges, freezers and air conditioners).
- Carpet and lino
- Bath and laundry tubs
- Wood products
- Bicycles
- Outdoor play equipment (must be dismantled)
Items Not Accepted
- Explosives and ammunition
- Hot ash or material that is smouldering or aflame
- Appliances containing refrigerant such as fridges, freezers and conditioner
- Lengths of timber longer than one meter
- Vegetation (green waste)
- Dirt and stones
- Bricks and concrete
- Commercial builders waste
- Car/ truck/ machinery parts, batteries and tyres
- General household waste (food scraps)
- Pain and paint tins
- Fuel tins
- Hazardous waste including: clinical, chemicals, oils, asbestos and liquids
- Gas bottles
- Glass and mirrors (whole and broken)
Collection Guidelines
- Items do not exceed two (2) cubic metres in volume (one small box trailer)
- Items can be easily and safety lifted by two people
- No sharp or dangerous objects are placed on kerbside
- Piles are tidy on the footpath and roadway is kept clear
- Doors are removed from cupboards
- Outdoor play equipment is to be dismantled
Collection Suburbs and Dates
Week 1 - Monday, October 7 - Friday, October 11
Amberley
Ashwell
Blacksoil
Blackstone
Calvert
Ebenezer
Grandchester
Haigslea
Ironbark
Jeebropilly
Karrabin
Lanefield
Lower Mount Walker
Marburg
Mount Forbes
Mount Marrow
Mount Mort
Muirlea
Peak Crossing
Pine Mountain
Rosewood
Tallegalla
Thagoona
The Bluff
Walloon
Woolshed
Wulkuraka
Week 2 - Monday, October 14 - Friday, October 18
Basin Pocket
Coalfalls
East Ipswich
Ipswich
Leichhardt
Mores Pocket
Newtown
North Ipswich
Sadliers Crossing
Tivoli
Woodend
Week 3 - Monday, October 21 - Friday, October 25
Barellan Point
Brassall
Chuwar
Karalee
North Tivoli
West Ipswich
Week 4 - Monday, October 28 - Friday, November 1
Churchill
Deebing Heights
Flinders View
Goolman
Mutdapilly
Purga
Ripley
South Ripley
White Rock
Willowbank
Yamanto
Week 5 - Monday, November 4 - Friday, November 8
Eastern Heights
One Mile
Raceview
Silkstone
Week 6 - Monday, November 11 - Friday, November 15
Booval
Bundamba
Dinmore
Ebbw Vale
Goodna
North Booval
Riverview
Week 7 - Monday, November 18 - Friday, November 22
Redbank
Redbank Plains
Week 8 - Monday, November 25 - Friday, November 29
Bellbird Park
Camira
Collingwood Park
Gailes
Week 9 - Monday, December 2 - Friday, December 6
Augustine Heights
Brookwater
Spring Mountain
Springfield
Springfield Central
Week 10 - Monday, December 9 - Friday, December 13
Springfield Lakes