Time to stop giving Nick a serve

HAS Nick Kyrgios finally turned a corner?

I hope so.

On Sunday night, the 22-year-old Aussie who fans love to hate broke through for his maiden ATP title in a 6-4, 6-2 win over American Ryan Harrison at the Brisbane International.

Showing an air of maturity rarely seen from the now-world number 17, Kyrgios repelled five break points in the opening set before racing away with the second through a combination of carefully constructed points and effervescent ground strokes.

Post-match, a self-aware Kyrgios said he "loved playing in front of" the local Brisbane crowd, "even though sometimes you may not see it that way."

Not since Lleyton Hewitt have Australian fans had a potential top-10 male talent to cheer for. Or should I say, one who fans have wanted to cheer for.

Kyrgios' talents have been well-known for a long while, but until recently they have always been overshadowed by bad behaviour on and off the court.

Bernard Tomic has reached the fourth round of the Australian Open three times, but has just about completely lost the faith from Australian tennis fans after a string of arrogant comments and indiscretions.

Thanasi Kokkinakis has always been a loveable figure on the court; unfortunately he simply has not been able to get on it very often in recent years due to a horror run with injuries.

Kyrgios looms as Australia's first genuine hope of a home-grown male Open singles champion since Mark Edmondson did so way back in 1976.

One win and a few carefully considered sentences does not a favourite son make, and Kyrgios still has a long way back to proving himself to the tennis world.

But if he can turn things around, it will be a breath of fresh air for Aussie fans who have yearned for a favourite son to cheer on.

Spare a thought

POOR Moeen Ali.

One of the most likeable faces in the English cricket team (if you are an Aussie, there aren't that many) might well have had his Test career ended by one of his contemporaries.

Nathan Lyon equalled an Ashes Test record on Monday, when he claimed the scalp of Ali for the seventh time in nine innings.

It drew 'The Goat' level with Glen McGrath (1997 v Michael Atherton) and Geoff Lawson (1989 v David Gower) for most dismissals of a single player in a five-match Test series.

That Ali is also a spinner makes Lyon's efforts even harder to stomach for the Englishman.

Lyon's capture of his 'bunny' was just one of a number of storylines to come out of the final Test in Sydney.

On a batting wicket which produced three centuries and two half-centuries for Australia, that England would fall all-out for a paltry 180 would appear to spell doom and gloom for a number of English stalwarts.

Not that Lyon or any other Australian could care.