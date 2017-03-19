32°
Opinion

Time to stop and take stock

19th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery often asks her guest what they would say to their younger self.
Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery often asks her guest what they would say to their younger self. JIM CULLEN PHOTOGRAPHER 2011

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LIFE is like a major production on the world stage in which we all play out our roles.

Some of us play leading roles, others minor, and some play a brief cameo.

Some people play the villain, some the hero and many play a supporting role.

Life's production, like all good performances, provides drama, intrigue and comedy.

The plot may involve love, sadness, happiness, sex and of course, in some instances, crime.

It is all put together in a very large melting pot to create an extraordinary production.

Each of us play many different roles over the span of our life; child, teenager, adult, lover, mother, father, son, brother, sister, daughter, husband and wife.

We all play several of these roles in various states of mind over time, be it happy, sad, angry, depressed or any other state of mind that you decide will be how you feel at any given time.

We are all responsible for the roles we play and how well we play them.

No one else can make us play a role we do not want to play.

And if we find that the role we have chosen is unpalatable then it is up to us to change that role to one that is suitable.

Now that you have reached three-quarter time in your life, you have gained a large amount of experience in many different roles of the production.

The knowledge and experience you now have provides you with the acclaim and recognition that all great actors strive for.

You have reached the pinnacle of your life's acting career. Yet there are still many scenes left to play before the curtain comes down.

It is about this time that you start to look back, take stock of your life and maybe wonder what if things were different. If they were different what would your life be like now?

Maybe you wonder if you played your role in this production to its fullest or could you have done something different.

This seems to be the question that some people ask.

On Julia Zemiro's ABC TV program, Home Delivery, she often asks her guest what they would say to their younger self.

But let's face it, growing up is one of the most painful and exciting things any of us will ever have to do, and when we get there, most of us will question whether anyone ever truly grows up except we have a better set of communication tools, more self-respect and a lot more confidence than we probably did as a teenager.

So, what would you tell your younger self if you were able?

One thing is for certain, every one of us on this planet called earth has played and continues to play many roles in this evolving production.

And will continue to play out these roles until our part in life's production is over. But, before your part in the play finishes have you thought of jotting down your memories of your role in this fantastic creation of life.

Many people I have heard say "nobody would want to read about my boring life”.

Yet if only they gave deep thought to their role they would fine very captivating scenes that makes for an exciting performance and a good book.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  opinion senior matters

INTERACTIVE: Ipswich school funding, who gets what?

INTERACTIVE: Ipswich school funding, who gets what?

EVERY parents wants their child to have a good education but does that mean spending money on private schools?

How two major blazes led to formation of heroic fire brigade

HISTORIC: The Ipswich Fire Brigade building in Brisbane Street

1878 proved to be big year for city

UPDATE: Road closed for hours after serious crash

The farming accident at 'Roscommon', at 1225 Malakoff-Kaimkillenbun Rd near Dalby on Tuesday, August 04, 2015. A Rescue 500 chopper took the man to Toowoomba Hospital Photo Elouise Quinlivan / Dalby Herald

Road will be closed for hours: police

Spike in trailer thefts across Ipswich

The stolen trailer is a domestic box trailer (Hans Welding), registration number DP 5226.

Have you seen these trailers?

Local Partners

VIDEO: Take a tour of retail giant's new Booval digs

Harvey Norman reveals new space with more departments and more jobs

Have $12.50? Ipswich store sells fashion for peanuts

Cryil Wheeler, Elaine Drennan, Helen Wheeler and Kerry Walker work at the St Pauls Varierty Market.

Poppin' labels with $20 in your pocket will leave some change

Five things to do this weekend

The RAAF Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre has a free public open day this Sunday.

What's on in Ipswich

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Fire eaters, martial arts to feature at new festival

Bellydance performer 'Shimmer' will be one of the artists showcasing their skills at the festival.

THIS new event is set to showcase some amazing talents this weekend

Melissa George tells of night of terror

ACTRESS Melissa George breaks her silence on the violent assault that ended her relationship.

What's on the small screen this week

Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley in a scene from the TV series Luther.

IDRIS Elba returns in Luther and final MAFS dinner promises drama.

Books: Defective detective the star of dark thriller

A flawed Aidan Watts is an enigma in this dark thriller

New Monopoly tokens to replace old favourites

Mr Monopoly won't be making an appearance on the board in the new version of the game.

THE results are in.

Amanda Seyfried caught up in nude photo scandal

Amanda Seyfried.

AMANDA Seyfried calls for nude photos of her be removed from the web

Girls star Lena Dunham shows off strong body

Lena Dunham celebrates the opening of the Tracy Anderson 59th Street studio.

LENA Dunham uses exercise to help battle anxiety, depression

Tim Minchin's tongue-in-cheek tune up for APRA gong

Tim Minchin is up for an APRA award.

Viral hit up for Song of the Year accolade

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

“HILDEAN” CLASSIC FEDERATION CHARACTER IN PREMIUM LOCATION

89A South Station Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR, SCHOOLS AND RAIL TIMELESS FEATURES & APPEAL This delightful character home sits privately nestled behind a screen of established gardens ...

A Surprise Awaits

11 Geraldine Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000...

What a great, honest highset family home. Beautifully maintained and presented with pride. Homes of this quality and presentation at this price are rare. A sea...

ESCAPE TO YOUR OWN PRIVATE SANCTUARY IN THE HEART OF IPSWICH!

104 Warwick Road, Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 8 $399,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life yet be only two minutes from the Ipswich CBD. This...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED !!! PROPERTY MUST SELL !!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers From...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC ...

NEARLY NEW IN PARKLANDS ESTATE

29 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Why have the hassle of building when you can move straight into this stylish 3 year old home in a quiet street in the sought after Parklands Estate in...

FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE PLUS GRANNY FLAT!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 $459,000

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

The Entertainer

18 Kelso Close, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $419,000

Work commitments have become available to the owner and with this they have decided to sell their much beloved “Home” home situated in the very popular...

APPROX 7 ACRES (2 lots), 3 BED, 2 BATH + SHED

17 Cornish Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 2 OFFERS FROM $399K...

This property has plenty to offer a buyer wanting a neat and tidy home and lots of land for a small hobby farm, quad bikes, horses, cattle, gardens etc. The...

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Construction underway at $180m Ipswich development

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

Work has begun at new master-planned community

Council to auction private property over unpaid rates

Time is up for the owner of a 1750 square metre parcel of land at Moore who failed to pay their rate for more than three years before the council took over the property.

Bargain hunters' chance to snap up a block of land at auction

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!