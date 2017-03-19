Time to stop and take stock

Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery often asks her guest what they would say to their younger self.

LIFE is like a major production on the world stage in which we all play out our roles.

Some of us play leading roles, others minor, and some play a brief cameo.

Some people play the villain, some the hero and many play a supporting role.

Life's production, like all good performances, provides drama, intrigue and comedy.

The plot may involve love, sadness, happiness, sex and of course, in some instances, crime.

It is all put together in a very large melting pot to create an extraordinary production.

Each of us play many different roles over the span of our life; child, teenager, adult, lover, mother, father, son, brother, sister, daughter, husband and wife.

We all play several of these roles in various states of mind over time, be it happy, sad, angry, depressed or any other state of mind that you decide will be how you feel at any given time.

We are all responsible for the roles we play and how well we play them.

No one else can make us play a role we do not want to play.

And if we find that the role we have chosen is unpalatable then it is up to us to change that role to one that is suitable.

Now that you have reached three-quarter time in your life, you have gained a large amount of experience in many different roles of the production.

The knowledge and experience you now have provides you with the acclaim and recognition that all great actors strive for.

You have reached the pinnacle of your life's acting career. Yet there are still many scenes left to play before the curtain comes down.

It is about this time that you start to look back, take stock of your life and maybe wonder what if things were different. If they were different what would your life be like now?

Maybe you wonder if you played your role in this production to its fullest or could you have done something different.

This seems to be the question that some people ask.

On Julia Zemiro's ABC TV program, Home Delivery, she often asks her guest what they would say to their younger self.

But let's face it, growing up is one of the most painful and exciting things any of us will ever have to do, and when we get there, most of us will question whether anyone ever truly grows up except we have a better set of communication tools, more self-respect and a lot more confidence than we probably did as a teenager.

So, what would you tell your younger self if you were able?

One thing is for certain, every one of us on this planet called earth has played and continues to play many roles in this evolving production.

And will continue to play out these roles until our part in life's production is over. But, before your part in the play finishes have you thought of jotting down your memories of your role in this fantastic creation of life.

Many people I have heard say "nobody would want to read about my boring life”.

Yet if only they gave deep thought to their role they would fine very captivating scenes that makes for an exciting performance and a good book.