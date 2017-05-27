Time to relax after Ipswich festivities

THE month of May is a tiring time for those of us who live in Ipswich.

The first 10 days of the month are exhausting with the Ipswich Festival and all the events staged during that time.

We started off with the Creative Kidz program which merged into the Parade of Light and ending with that fantastic street party in the middle of town. There was the quilt show, the Ipswich Art Awards, the War-Time Quilts exhibition and much more on that first weekend of the month.

Then Global Fiesta and the Jazz, Wine and Blues events finished off the festival.

But, that wasn't all there was for everyone as we then celebrated with the Ipswich Show. Over three days in the middle of the month, the Ipswich Show provided residents with some spectacular entertainment.

The Biggest Hay Bale Art drew lots of positive comments as did the new-style displays in the "arts and craft" pavilion. The new display screens and lighting looked fantastic as did the displays of cakes, vegetables and other crafts.

Of course, the fireworks drew a big crowd. However, the Laser Light Show is becoming very popular as well and is a great addition to the attractions.

It is not just the young who enjoyed the show. The smiles on the faces of grandparents accompanying their grandchildren told the story of how much enjoyment all ages had from what the show had to offer.

The traditional elements of the show still gave much pleasure, sideshow alley is ever popular with all the rides, drop the ball in the clown mouth stalls, lots of big stuffed bears and monkeys to win and of course the ever-popular dagwood dog and fairy floss.

The Show Society do a great job every year and they must be congratulated for putting on such a fantastic weekend of entertainment annually.

It is a massive job to organise and operate such an event. Around 400 volunteers spent their time making sure all elements of the show operate effectively so that patrons can enjoy themselves.

In between all this the Ipswich and West Moreton Branch of the National Trust celebrated the fifth anniversary of the iconic Great Houses of Ipswich program. Since the inaugural event, in May 2013, 19 privately-owned homes have opened their doors to an ever-admiring public.

Through their generosity and good will and sharing their passion for the diverse, rich architectural heritage, visitors have been treated to an insight into the daily lives of the custodians of these uniquely fascinating places.

The open day on May 13 was no exception, when the owners of Booval House, Ipswich's oldest surviving two-storey Georgian residence, built in 1856, shared its expansive grounds with 1834 visitors in just six hours. Knockmoyra, built for the Gilmour family in 1892 and their home for nearly a century, welcomed 1600 guests, while Pen Y Llechwedd, constructed in 1914, hosted 1885 visitors on the day.

The success of this event was testament to the attraction our great houses hold for locals but also for the thousands of out-of-town visitors who travel considerable distances to participate.

If you missed this event, then put September 9 in your diary when three more houses combine to celebrate our past and our future.

Ipswich, you can now sit back and relax as winter draws nigh.

- SENIOR MATTERS, WAYNE McDONNELL