Time to organise Council facilities for summer

HOUSE RULES

WITH winter season finals just around the corner and the summer season drawing closer, a reminder it's important to apply for the use of your desired facilities.

If you wish to apply for the use of a Council owned sporting facility you can apply online via the link: http://www.ipswich.qld.gov.auabout_ipswich/parks_reserves_precincts/ permit_information/

As a guide please, consider that:

All summer sports should have their applications submitted to Council by mid-August;

All winter sports considering pre-season training prior to Christmas need to put their applications in as early as possible;

To assist with allocation of space and to ensure your fees are calculated accurately, please only apply for the fields and times that you will require.

We wish you all the best with your upcoming finals and seasonal kick-offs.

Nominate a star

A REMINDER to nominate for the 2019 City of Ipswich Sports Awards.

It's a wonderful opportunity to recognise the people making a difference in sport.

The categories are: Senior Sportsperson, Junior Sportsperson, Masters Sportsperson, Team, Sporting Organisation, Coach, Official and Volunteer.

A Sports Awards guidelines document has been developed to provide clarity on who is eligible as well as how the categories are assessed.

Nominators are encouraged to read the guidelines before submitting a nomination.

The Sports Awards Guidelines and online application form are at www.ipswich.qld.gov.au/sportsawards.

Nominations close at midnight on August 18 so get in quick.

Valuable grants

NOT for-profit groups operating in Queensland can apply for grants from $500 to $35,000 through the Gambling Community Benefit Fund (GCBF).

This fund is Queensland's largest one-off community grants program, distributing approximately $55 million per year.

The fund allocates grants to not-for-profit community groups, to enhance their capacity to provide services, leisure activities and opportunities for Queensland communities.

Round 102 is open and closes at 11.59pm on August 31.

For more information and to apply visit www.justice.qld. gov.au

Note that if you are applying for an infrastructure project to be built on Council controlled land you will need to obtain land owners consent.

Contact the sport and recreation team via sportrecreation@ ipswich.qld.gov.au for assistance.