Time to nominate for prestigious city awards

2018 City of Ipswich Sports Awards. North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre. Tamzin Christoffel (Taekwondo) winner of Junior Sportsperson of the Year and Deanna Lockett (Short Track Speed Skating) winner of Senior Sportsperson of the Year.

NOMINATIONS for the 2019 City of Ipswich Sports Awards are open.

The categories are: Senior Sportsperson, Junior Sportsperson, Masters Sportsperson, Team, Sporting Organisation, Coach, Official and Volunteer.

A Sports Awards guidelines document has been developed to provide clarity on who is eligible as well as how the categories are assessed.

Nominators are encouraged to read the guidelines before submitting a nomination.

The Sports Awards Guidelines and online application form can be found at www.ipswich.qld.gov.au/sportsawards.

Nominations close midnight on August 18 so get in quick.

Valuable grants

ROUND three of the Ipswich City Council Sport and Recreation Grants are also open.

Go to www.ipswich.qld.gov. au/sportgrants to find the link to the application forms.

The three categories are:

The Sport and Recreation Event Grant aims to assist organisations to host local, regional, state, national and international sporting events within the boundaries of the city.

Some of the events that were supported in rounds one and two were: The State Mountain Bike Championships, Woogaroo Swimming Club long course meet, Men's Masters Queensland State Hockey Championships and Special Schools Football Cup.

The Sport and Recreation Minor Facility Grant aims to assist local organisations to improve existing community sport and recreation facilities in Ipswich.

Some of the projects supported in rounds one and two were: Roof for the Staging Area at Ipswich BMX Club, bench seating at Raceview Soccer Club, new sight screen at Ipswich Logan Cricket Association, and electronic scoreboard at Musketeers Sports Club.

If you are planning on submitting a Minor Facility Grant application, the project must have been submitted to Council via the Sport Facility Improvement Request online form. The form can be found at www.ipswich.qld.gov.au or email sportrecreation @ipswich.qld. gov.au for more information.

The Sport and Recreation Participation Grant aims to assist local organisations to conduct a program to increase participation and/or membership in their organisation.

Programs supported in round one were: Junior T Ball Program at Musketeers Sports Club, Come and Try Target Shooting at Ipswich and District Rifle Club, Multicultural Youth and Girls basketball at Springfield Brumbies and Junior Cricket Program at Central Districts Cricket Club.

Applications for round three close at midnight on July 31.