Time to nominate a local legend for relay

NOMINATE a local legend to carry the Queen's Baton in the lead up to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. The baton will pass through Ipswich on March 29 next year and baton-bearers will represent our region. You can nominate an inspirational Ipswich resident at www.gc2018. com/qbr.

Steven Bradbury speaks in Ipswich

Speaking of green and gold ambassadors, it was tremendous to catch up with Steven Bradbury at Saturday night's annual St Edmund's College Foundation Dinner. Dubbed the 'Last Man Standing', Steven spoke about his incredible success in 2002, when he became the first Australian to ever win gold at the Winter Olympics.

Happy birthday Reverend Trevor

Reverend Trevor Foote OAM celebrated his 80th birthday at Eastern Heights on Tuesday. Trevor and his wife Dawn are Ipswich institutions, serving in the city from 1976 to 1980 before returning in 2003.

Perfect even for clean and green city

Green thumbs were out in force at the weekend for the Ipswich Garden and Plant Expo. We welcomed a host of horticultural heroes to the Ipswich Turf Club including Don Bourke, Arno King and Costa Georgiadis.

Future of defence force on show

RAAF Base Amberley hosted an F-35A Lightning last Monday, giving people a first-hand look at the future of the Australian Defence Force. This is a symbol of our city's commitment to our defence personnel. While the F-35As will be based at Williamtown and Tindal we hope to have a squadron in Ipswich.

Birthday celebration for local foodie

Happy 70th birthday to Adam's Continental Smallgoods owner Margaret Markovich. Adam and Margaret opened their Carole Park business in 1984 and have developed a huge following of foodies from the south-east and beyond.

Women's Day a shining success

I was the thorn between many roses at the Tattersalls Ladies Network lunch on International Women's Day.

A big thank you to everyone who took part in this annual day of celebration.