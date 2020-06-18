Menu
Patricia Lennon has an albums full of QT pages dating back to the 1970s. Her story will be featured next week as we say goodbye to print. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

Time to mark end of an era

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
18th Jun 2020 5:00 AM

THE Queensland Times has been evolving since the day the first edition was printed in 1859.

A common thread links those years of constant progress. It can be found in the people whose stories the paper has been telling for more than 160 years.

The QT will go on telling people’s stories as it progresses to its digital future this month, but as we pause to mark the end of an era, we are taking a look back in time and seeking out readers’ special memories.

Was your story told in the paper?

Charles Jones, of Newtown is a long time reader of the paper. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Perhaps it was someone else’s story that made a lasting impression?

Or the appearance of your children’s photos in the sports section? Or on the front page?

Were you among the tens of thousands whose milestones in life were recorded in our social and classified pages through the years?

Charles Jones, of Newtown is a long time reader of the paper. He has kept this front page from featuring Ipswich mourning the Box Flat Mine disaster in 1972. Picture: Cordell Richardson
We want to hear your memories of the Queensland Times and share them with our readers - in the paper and online.

Tell us, too, what events, occasions or stories you would like to see highlighted leading up to the final print edition.

Let us know if you have a special link to the paper.

Perhaps you worked for the QT, or have clippings, or photos that were purchased decades ago. If you’d like to see them included email the details and photos to us at andrew.korner@qt.com.au or phone 3817 1790.

ipswich history queensland times queensland times final edition
Ipswich Queensland Times

