2018 City of Ipswich Sports Awards winners Tamzin Christoffel (Junior Sportsperson of the Year) and Deanna Lockett (Senior Sportsperson of the Year). Franca Tigani
News

Time to honour city's best sporting talent

22nd Oct 2019 11:00 AM
FRIDAY night's 2019 City of Ipswich Sports Awards function is set to be a huge celebration of achievement in our city.

From elite athletes to those golden people who keep our sports and clubs running, Ipswich will recognise them all.

The finalists for awards being presented are:

Queensland Times Senior Sportsperson: Lisa Blackburn (bodybuilding). Andrew Campbell (baseball), Clay Dawson (distance running), Janine Jungfels (cycling bike trails), Hayden Michel (hockey), Lexie Muller (cricket), Diana Reddick (lawn bowls).

City of Ipswich Junior Sportsperson: Txai Anglin (athletics), Amielia Chadburn (touch football), Elli Chapple (football), Tamzin Christoffel (taekwondo), Aidan Cusworth (athletics), Jazelle Dilworth (netball, touch football, Oztag), Cassidy Hammond (cricket, vigoro), Shaylen Lowe (field archery), Blake Murray (martial arts), Olive Patten (taekwondo), Josh Pratt (target rifle shooting), Joshua Routledge (softball), Sabbath Smrecnik (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu), Jude Thomas (athletics), Poppy Wilson (swimming).

Masters Sportsperson: Lauren Broom (taekwondo), Clay Dawson (distance running), Steven Graham (weightlifting), Brian Hansen (target shooting), Simon Knechtli (powerlifting), Adrian Lamond (weightlifting), Derek Murray (martial arts).

Team: Infinity Martial Arts Springfield, Ipswich Force U14 girls representative basketball, Ipswich Futsal Academy U12 boys, NANCI running squad, Western Pride U16 boys football.

Sporting organisation: Dinmore Bushrats Soccer and Sports Club, Ipswich and District Rifle Club, Ipswich Kart Club, Renegade Bowmen, Ripley Valley Football Club.

Coach: Keith Broom (taekwondo), Peter Reeves (running), Robert Rush (rifle shooting), Diane Sheppard (athletics), Jackson Solofa (weightlifting), Stacey Taurima (athletics).

Official: Alf and Maureen Capri (karting), Margaret Kreis (drag racing), Hayden Michel (hockey), Bayden Sawyers (rugby league).

Volunteer: Leanne Kelly (rugby league), Scott Morrison (football), Anne O'Donnell (Aussie rules), Vic Pascoe (athletics).

Live updates from the awards can be seen on the Sport Ipswich Facebook page. All winners will be posted as they are announced.

Don't miss Monday's QT for a full wrap of the winners.

