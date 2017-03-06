Time to give Ipswich a fair funding go: Neumann

FUND ME: Emily Rowles poses during a portrait shoot inside the former Queensland Woollen Mills in North Ipswich. Ipswich council wants to upgrade the site into a culture and arts precinct but isn't eligible for funds under the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund.

IPSWICH is being discriminated against because it does not qualify for the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) and is lumped in with Brisbane.

That is the word from Blair MP Shayne Neumann after he wrote to Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash asking that Ipswich be put back in the fund's boundaries and that the eligibility rules be changed.

Ms Nash has written back saying that the BBRF would be reviewed after round one before any changes to round two of the program.

She said that government had selected maps that could be used across the country and that in this instance "the 2011 Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Significant Urban Areas (SUA) of Brisbane” and other capitals had been utilised.

Mr Neumann said this was unacceptable as in previous regional development funds of both the ALP and LNP Ipswich had been included.

"That discriminates against Ipswich and means we can't apply for funding for the flood evacuation and convention centre at the Ipswich Showgrounds for example,” he said.

"We could apply for funding for the Ipswich CBD upgrade or the council could apply for funding for the arts precinct at the woollen mills.

"But we aren't eligible.

"Fiona Nash has said there is hope for us, but I will keep up my campaign.

"They use the ABS maps for urban areas but Ipswich is not part of Brisbane - never has been and never will be.

"We might be 30km from Brisbane but we are 300km in attitude. We are a regional area and the fastest growing regional area in Queensland. We deserve a fair go.

"I will be agitating, irritating and annoying (Ms Nash) next time.”