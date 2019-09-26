Time to get down to business

EXPERIENCED: Melbourne's Cameron Smith reacts after being sent to the sin bin during the second NRL semi final against the Parramatta Eels.

THE AFL and NRL seasons are both coming to an end.

Richmond and Western Sydney will face off tomorrow in the grand final, while the Roosters and Storm, and the Raiders and Rabbits will battle for places in the NRL decider next weekend.

Who wins the AFL? For me being a Tigers fan my heart says they will win this one easy. My head also cannot see them getting beaten with the Tigers now undefeated in their last 12 games. They are a class side led by Dustin Martin, Trent Cotchin, Bachar Houli and Tom Lynch. They must start better than last week when they went behind the Cats before turning on the afterburners in the second half. The Giants have also been in great form and accounted for favourites Collingwood last week, so will go into this game with confidence.

The NRL still has four sides capable of winning the premiership and all still have good chances of progressing. The first semi-final sees the Raiders take on the Rabbits in Canberra at a sell-out GIO Stadium. It is Ricky Stuart vs Wayne Bennett, Josh Papalii and John Bateman vs Sam Burgess and Cam Murray. This game promises to be fierce and I am sure it will not disappoint. The Raiders go in favourites and I think they will be fresher come the back end.

The second semi features two teams everyone thought would meet in the grand final, but that all changed when the Storm lost to the Raiders in week one. The Roosters have timed their run to perfection and will look to Dally M favourite fullback James Tedesco to continue his superb form, centre Latrell Mitchell to cause havoc out-wide while they will be hoping inspirational skipper Boyd Cordner leads the way.

The Storm were in great form last week outclassing a Parramatta outfit but will face different challenges this weekend. The Storm will need to be at their best and looking to five-eighth Cameron Munster to steer the side, their all star forward pack to lay the platform and captain Cameron Smith to be dominant in the middle. I like the Roosters but it might just come down to a field goal.

Burleigh enters Sunday's Intrust Super Cup Grand Final against Wynnum at Dolphin Oval as favourite but this game is anyones. It is team two vs team three. I like the Bears. The NSW Canterbury Cup grand final is also on Sunday with the Newtown Jets playing the Wentworthville Magpies. The Jets are favourites but I see the Magpies winning. It is team seven vs team eight.

SAINTS: 1. Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan has been rewarded for a great season by being selected as the AFL Coaches Association Coach of the Year. He did a fantastic job. 2. David Klemmer gets a lot of bad press but credit where credit is due. He has donated his entire $60,000 from his Origin appearances to a junior coach at the Knights who is battling Cancer. Awesome gesture.

SINNERS: 1. People whinge at some of the outcomes from the NRL judiciary but please explain how Wallabies winger Reece Hodge gets a three week suspension. Hard suspension for a soft tackle. 2. Andrew Bogut for his foul mouthed tirade towards FIBA. Your comments overshadowed the Boomers' great performance. Let your actions do the talking instead.

DID YOU KNOW

1. The 1948 AFL Grand Final was drawn between Essendon and Melbourne because of the Bombers inaccurate kicking. They kicked 7.27 (69) to the Demons 10.9 (69). Melbourne won the replay 89 to 50.

2. The 1972 Grand Final is the highest scoring in history with Carlton and Richmond kicking a combined 50 goals. For the record the scoreline read 28.9 (177) to 22.18 (150) in the Blues favour.

BOMBERS BEST

Last week i tipped Richmond and Collingwood to progress to the AFL Grand Final but only the Tigers could get the job done. This week i like the Roosters and Raiders to both move into the NRL Grand Final.